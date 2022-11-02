Blockchain Hustlers video series OUT NOW

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bitcoin Association for BSV has just released their new video series, 'Blockchain Hustlers', introducing one to blockchain entrepreneurs who have chosen to build their applications on Bitcoin SV - the only blockchain cheap enough for start-ups and small businesses yet scalable to enterprise-level and beyond.

The pilot episode, which went live today, features two of Bitcoin SV's most prolific block transaction producers: Bryan Daugherty and Greg Ward of blockchain distribution channel and product producer SmartLedger. The two showcase their new cybersecurity toolset, Certihash and demo its breach detection tool, Sentinel Node.

Here's who one can expect to see on the biweekly Blockchain Hustlers series:

Minta, a new kind of social commerce platform where users own their digital assets and information, and can trade peer-to-peer developed Gate2Chain

TrueWorld, a platform that does real-time monitoring of environmental indicators and sustainability developed by Gate2Chain

Signavera multi-signature wallet by Elas

2Way Trucks, a supply chain tool custom designed for the construction industry by Elas

Digital proof-of-age and digital proof-of-identity developed by nChain

my2cents social media platform designed by Vaionex

Relysia, the wallet infrastructure beneath my2cents, musicart, Centi and 12 other applications

TicketMint developed by SmartLedger

Liz Louw, Head of Content at the Bitcoin Association said, "The point of Blockchain Hustlers is to help YOU succeed! Our Blockchain Hustlers demonstrate BSV's functionality in real-world applications, so you can learn how to DIY. It will introduce you to the Bitcoin SV-service providers that can take care of the blockchain development if coding is not your thing."

About the Bitcoin Association for BSV

Bitcoin Association is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland, and the global industry organization which advances Bitcoin SV (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem. The Association supports Bitcoin SV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to become the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organization seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

