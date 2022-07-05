Blockchain Identity Management Market 2022-2028: Featuring Key Players, Major Trends and Drivers

DUBLIN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain Identity Management Market, By Provider (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers), Component (Platform, Services), Organization Size, Application, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest report on Blockchain Identity Management Market understands market size estimates, forecasts, market shares, competition analysis, along with industry trends of Blockchain Identity Management with emphasis on market timelines and technology roadmaps analysis.

The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for the last few years and to forecast the values for the next five years.

The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report also covers qualitative analysis of the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.



Blockchain Identity Management Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Provider

Application Providers

Middleware Providers

Infrastructure Providers

By Component

Platform

Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application

Loyalty and Rewards Management

Identity Management

Supply Chain Management

Payments and Smart Contracts

Compliance management

Others

By Vertical

BFSI

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecom and IT

Retail and e-Commerce

Transport and Logistics

Real Estate

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Others (Automotive, Education, and Energy & Utilities)

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World (RoW)

Middle East

Africa

South America

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Key Takeaways

2.2. Report Description

2.3. Market Scope & Definition

2.4. Stakeholders

2.5. Research Methodology

2.5.1. Market Size

2.5.2. Key Data Points From Primary Sources

2.5.3. Key Data Points From Secondary Sources

2.5.4. List Of Primary Sources

2.5.5. List Of Secondary Sources



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Industry Segmentation

3.2. Market Trends Analysis

3.3. Major Funding & Investments

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis



4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BLOCKCHAIN IDENTITY MANAGEMENT MARKET



10. BLOCKCHAIN IDENTITY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY



11. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Top Companies Ranking

11.3. Market Share Analysis

11.4. Recent Developments

11.4.1. New Product Launch

11.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

11.4.4. Rewards & Recognition



12. COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. Amazon Web Services Inc.

12.2. Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd.

12.3. Bitfury Group Limited

12.4. Cognizant

12.5. Infosys Limited

12.6. Microsoft Corporation

12.7. Oracle Corporation

12.8. SAP SE

12.9. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

12.10. Civic Technologies

12.11. IBM

12.12. BTL Group

12.13. Evernym

12.14. Factom

12.15. KYC-Chain

12.16. Netki

12.17. ShoCard

12.18. Tradle

12.19. UniqID



