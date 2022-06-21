Blockchain Identity Management Market to Grow at a CAGR of 70.8%|Driven by Rising Demand for Digitization| Technavio

Blockchain Identity Management Market: Key Drivers

The increasing demand for digitalization is driving the blockchain identity management market. Several industries, including healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, and retail, are increasingly adopting digitalization globally. Owing to this industry IT resources are becoming more vulnerable to cyberattacks. As a result, there is a greater demand for blockchain identity management systems that help in avoiding cyberattacks. Furthermore, technical advancements such as the incorporation of chatbots in customer service apps and the global adoption of the bring your own device (BYOD) policy have raised the necessity for proactive cyberattack protection. The popularity of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy is increasing across all industries as it allows employees to access corporate data using personal devices such as and laptops. Owing to the growing popularity of the BYOD policy, firms such as QlikTech International AB (QlikTech), VMware Inc. (VMware), and Parallels International GmbH (Parallels International) have developed a variety of BYOD solutions. When workers access corporate information on their own devices, such as cellphones, the solution assures security. As a result, various industries are integrating digitalization-based processes, which is propelling the worldwide blockchain identity management solutions market forward.

Blockchain Identity Management Market: Key Challenges

High price and complexity in integration of application software computing are expected to be a major hindrance to the blockchain identity management market during the forecast period. Enterprise application software solutions are expensive due to the high costs associated with the licensing and development. Furthermore, prices are decided on the basis of the features of an application software not on the basis of the individual features used by customers. However, the high price of application software restricts organizations from purchasing such solutions or delays their purchase decisions, and limits market growth. Furthermore, enterprises use different applications such as TMS, CRM, and SCM, and integrating a new ERP with the existing applications becomes difficult. In addition, the increase in popularity of Software as a Service (SaaS) in the market is further leading to the integration of SAP with cloud-based applications. However, technological differences between SAP and cloud-based applications create integration issues. Numerous applications are available for different purposes. In each case, the technology used is different, thereby making the integration complex.

Product Insights and News

The blockchain identity management market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For instance, Accenture Plc., a leading vendor, acquired Industrie & Co to help Australian clients maximize Cloud First Investments and transform them into digital businesses. Another vendor, Amazon.com Inc. partnered with Vodafone to launch 'edge computing' in the UK.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

Accenture Plc

Amazon.com Inc.

Bitfury Group Ltd.

BLOCKCHAINS LLC

Broadcom Inc.

Civic Technologies Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

SecureKey Technologies Inc.

Blockchain Identity Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 70.8% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 55.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Bitfury Group Ltd., BLOCKCHAINS LLC, Broadcom Inc., Civic Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and SecureKey Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America's Contribution to Blockchain Identity Management Market

The increase in demand for digitalization is expected to propel the blockchain identity management market growth in North America over the forecast period. The region is expected to contribute 35% of market growth as countries such as the US, and Canada are the key markets for the blockchain identity management market. Market growth in North America is expected to be higher than the growth of the market in other regions.

Market Segmentation

The blockchain identity management market is divided by end-user into the BFSI segment, government segment, healthcare segment, and others segment. The BFSI segment is expected to be the major contributor to the market during the forecast period. The adoption of digital payments and use of technologies such as machine learning, and artificial intelligence in the global banking system is expected to increase the demand for more secure network connections and drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of blockchain identity management market vendors

Detailed information on factors that will drive blockchain identity management market growth during the next five years

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Precise estimation of the blockchain identity management market size and its contribution to the parent market

The growth of the blockchain identity management industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

