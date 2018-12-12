Blockchain in Genomic Data Management - Worldwide Markets, 2018-2030: It is Estimated that by 2025, Around 15% of the World's Population will Have had Their Genomes Sequenced

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Blockchain in Genomic Data Management: Market Landscape and Competitive Insights, 2018-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

features an extensive study on the industry players that are offering blockchain platforms for the storage and management of genomic data.

The success of the Human Genome Project resulted in the generation of large volumes of genomic data, which is extensively used in biotechnology and medical research. Further, advancements in high throughput gene sequencing technologies have enabled scientists to expedite the genome sequencing process, and achieve significant cost benefits as well.

In fact, it is estimated that, by 2025, around 15% of the world's population will have had their genomes sequenced, resulting in the generation of several zettabytes of data.

However, currently, there are not many reliable and secure data management resources that offer secure storage, seamless exchange of information, and a reliable transaction platform, for large volumes of genomic and clinical data. Therefore, at this stage, it has become important to develop and establish the necessary tools and technologies to effectively help with the processing and analysis of the aforementioned information and for making it easily accessible to practicing physicians, scientists, pharmaceutical companies and other stakeholders.



Key Highlights

The current market landscape is relatively niche with a limited number of companies offering blockchain platforms for genomic data management. Of the total number of players involved, more than 35% are based in North America , primarily in the US. Examples of players based in this region include (in alphabetical order, no specific selection criteria) EncrypGen, GnoMine, LunaDNA, and Nebula Genomics. It is worth highlighting that companies are also based in developing regions, such as Brazil , India , Israel , Russia , Singapore , and South Korea .

Majority of the companies (86%) are involved in offering services primarily to pharmaceutical players and research institutes. In addition, the companies also offer genomic data management through blockchain platforms to other key stakeholders such as data owners, software developers, and insurers.

All the companies engaged in this domain offer genomic data sharing/transfer service to both data owners and data buyers. In addition, companies also claim to offer services, such as genomic data storage (87%), full data anonymity (87%), incentives for sharing their genomic data (87%), full genome sequencing (53%) and genetic counseling (27%), exclusively to data owners. Further, the services offered to data buyers include access to genomic datasets and genomic data analysis.

An analysis of over 1,750 tweets on social media platforms, and the opinions expressed by industry experts highlight the unaddressed concerns related to genomic data management; these include privacy issues, unsafe transactions, and lack of safety/reliability related to stored genomic data. It is worth mentioning that these challenges can be addressed via exchanging data on blockchain platforms. A comprehensive sentiment analysis of the tweets demonstrated that 85% were positive, suggesting that, at this stage, stakeholders are optimistic regarding the future potential of blockchain platforms for managing genomic data.

In order to enhance the adoption of blockchain platforms in genomic data management, stakeholders in the industry are exploring a variety of innovative marketing strategies. The most popular marketing strategies that are being implemented include the use of social media platforms to spread awareness related to blockchain platforms, online media and increasing participation in global events, such as conferences, to gain the required visibility in the market.

The overall coin market capitalization is currently estimated to be around USD 400 million-USD 750 million, based on total maximum supply, circulation supply, and the price (in USD) of the utility tokens of different companies engaged in this domain. Considering that such platforms are readily adopted within the healthcare industry, the aforementioned value is anticipated to significantly increase in the long term.

Overall, the market for genomic data management using blockchain platforms is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 43.5% between 2018 and 2030. While the current opportunity is higher for applications related to the development of personalized medicines, its scope in other application areas (such as advanced genetic testing services and identification of genotypic markers to enable better diagnosis) is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster rate in the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Chapter Overview

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Concept of Blockchain

3.3. Potential Applications of Blockchain in Healthcare Industry

3.4. Overview and Importance of Genomic Data

3.5. Historical Evolution of Genomic Testing

3.6. Need for Sharing Genomic Data on Blockchain Platforms

3.6.1. Process of Sharing Genomic Data on Blockchain Platforms

3.6.1.1. Role of Utility Tokens

3.6.1.2. Token Distribution Events

3.6.1.3. Role of Compression Tools

3.6.2. Controversies Related to Sharing Genomic Data on Blockchain Platforms

3.7. Advantages and Limitations of Sharing Genomic Data on Blockchain Platforms



4. Market Landscape

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Blockchain in Genomic Data Management: List of Industry Players

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Geographical Location

4.2.3. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.4. Analysis by Geographical Location and Year of Establishment

4.2.5. Analysis by Company Size and Geographical Location

4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Business Model

4.2.7. Analysis by Type of Services Offered

4.2.8. Analysis by Type of End-Users

4.2.9. Analysis by Type of Services Offered and Geographical Location

4.2.10. Analysis by Type of Services Offered and End-Users



5. Company Profiles

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Block23

5.3. DNAtix

5.4. EncrypGen

and more...



6. Emerging Trends On Social Media

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Blockchain in Genomic Data Management: Trends on Twitter

6.2.1. Historical Trends in Volume of Tweets

6.2.2. Cumulative Year-Wise Activity

6.2.3. Trending Words / Phrases on Twitter

6.2.4. Trending Utility Tokens on Twitter

6.2.5. Popular Players on Twitter

6.2.6. Most Prolific Contributors on Twitter

6.2.7. Sentiment Analysis

6.3. Concluding Remarks



7. Stakeholder Needs Analysis

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Needs of Stakeholders (Pharmaceutical Companies / Research Institutes / Data Owners / Government Agencies / Insurers)

7.2.1. Qualitative Analysis of Existing and Future Needs



8. Go-To-Market Strategy

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Blockchain in Genomic Data Management: Marketing Strategies

8.2.1. Participation in Global Events

8.2.2. Marketing on Social Media Platforms

8.2.3. Marketing on Online / Print Media Platforms

8.2.4. Adopting Strategic Business Models

8.2.4.1. B2C Business Model

8.2.4.2. B2B Business Model

8.2.4.3. C2B Business Model

8.2.5. Undertaking Promotional Activities

8.3. Concluding Remarks



9. Market Capitalization Analysis

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Methodology

9.2.1. Key Assumptions

9.3. Market Capitalization Analysis for Different Utility Tokens: 3D Bubble Analysis

9.4. Concluding Remarks



10. Blockchain in Genomic Data Management Use Cases and Opportunity Assessment

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Blockchain in Genomic Data Management: Use Cases

10.3. Blockchain in Genomic Data Management: Market Opportunity Assessment

10.3.1. Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.3.2. Blockchain in Genomic Data Management: Market Opportunity, 2018-2030



11. Recent Trends Analysis

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Blockchain in Genomic Data Management: Venture Capital Funding Activity

11.2.1. Types of Funding

11.2.2. List of Funding and Investments

11.2.2.1. Summary of Funding and Investments

11.3. Blockchain in Genomic Data Management: Partnership Activity

11.3.1. List of Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.1.1. Summary of Partnerships and Collaborations

11.4. Blockchain in Genomic Data Management: Recent News Activity

11.4.1. List of Recent News

11.4.1.1. Analysis by Key Focus Area

11.5. Blockchain in Genomic Data Management: Recent / Upcoming Global Events

11.5.1. List of Recent / Upcoming Global Events

11.5.1.1. Analysis by Year of Occurrence

11.5.1.2. Analysis by Geography

11.5.1.3. Analysis by Type of Event

11.6. Blockchain in Genomic Data Management: Transcripts of Public Discussions

11.6.1. Dennis Grishin, Chief Scientific Officer / Co-founder, Nebula Genomics

11.6.2. Henry Ines, Chief Executive Officer, Shivom

11.6.3. Ofer a Lidsky, Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer, DNAtix

11.6.4. David Kerr, Chief Executive Officer, Block23

11.6.5. Alex Gorbachev and Nikolay Kulemin, Co-founders, Zenome

11.7. Concluding Remarks



12. Executive Insights

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. EncrypGen

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Interview Transcript: David Koepsell, Chief Executive Officer

12.3. SimplyVital Health

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Interview Transcript: Jake Dreier, Director of Growth and Operations

12.4. Genomes.io

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Interview Transcript: Aldo de Pape, Chief Executive Officer and Louis Gooden, Analyst



13. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data



14. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations



Companies Featured



23andMe

Ancestry

Anorak Ventures

ARCH Venture Partners

BIGSTER

Biologix Group

Block23

Boost VC

Bridge Link Capital

CollinStar Capital

Cdigo46

DigitalX

Discovery Capital Management

DNAtix

eMQT

Emrify

EncrypGen

Enigma Technologies

F-Prime Capital Partners

Fenbushi Capital

Gene BlockChain

Gene Whisper

Genecoin

Genetic Technologies

Genomes.io

GnoMine

Google

GreatPoint Ventures

Health Wizz

Heartbeat Labs

Hemi Ventures

Hemisphere Ventures

Hikma Ventures

Hoperidge Capital

Illumina Ventures

Ironside Capital

Khosla Ventures

Longenesis

LunaDNA

Macrogen

MapMyGenome

Mayfield

Med-Metrix

MicroVentures

Mirae Asset

Nebula Genomics

Shivom

SimplyVital Health

SingularityNET

Spherity

Toro Risk Consulting Group

Veritas Technologies

Windham Venture Partners

WuXi NextCODE Genomics

X Genomics

YEI Innovation Fund

Zenome

