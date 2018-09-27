Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Worth $566.2 Million by 2025

CHICAGO, September 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Blockchain in Manufacturing Market by Application (Business Process Optimization, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Counterfeit Management), End Use (Automotive, Energy & Power, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to be worth USD 30.0 million by 2020 and USD 566.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 80.0% from 2020 to 2025. The key factors driving the growth of this market include blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions for enterprises; simplifying business processes and affording transparency and immutability; significant increase in venture capital investments and initial coin offerings (ICO); increasing demand for real-time data analyses, enhanced visibility, and proactive maintenance; increased emphasis on energy efficiency and cost of production; convergence of operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT); AI, IoT, blockchain and the future of manufacturing industry; and increase in global blockchain-related patent filings.

Logistics and supply chain management applications to grow at highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

Logistics and supply chain management applications are expected to account for the largest market share as well as the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With blockchain, intermediaries can be taken out of the equation to streamline the flow of supply chain operations; it also allows all transaction data across networks to be synchronized, enabling participants validate each other's work. In 2017, IBM and Maersk tested the application of blockchain in logistics. In a proof-of-concept, the 2 companies demonstrated how blockchain can be used to track on-transit containers, and how supply chain stakeholders can benefit from accessing relevant actionable information.

Energy & Power to account for largest share of blockchain in manufacturing market by 2020

Energy & power sector is expected to account for the largest share of the overall blockchain in manufacturing market during the forecast period. Increasing global energy demand encourages companies operating in the energy & power industry to adopt blockchain solutions that can help them enhance production with minimum maintenance and reduced downtime. LO3 Energy has developed Exergy, a permissioned data platform that creates localized energy marketplaces for transacting energy across existing grid infrastructure. Electron is a London-based start-up harnessing the blockchain technology to design more efficient, resilient, and flexible systems for the energy industry. The company designs platforms and services that empower the industry to address challenges and maximize the potential of new technologies such as distributed renewable generation and storage, smart grid, and connected devices.

North America is expected to hold largest share of blockchain in manufacturing market from 2020 to 2025

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global blockchain in manufacturing market, wherein the US and Canada are expected to witness a significant adoption of blockchain in manufacturing services. These countries have sustainable and well-established economies, which allow them to strongly invest in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies. Due to the early adoption of trending technologies, such as IoT, big data, DevOps, and mobility, manufacturers are keen to integrate blockchain technologies into their processes. The startup culture in North America is growing at a faster pace as compared to other regions. The advent of SMEs and increasing digitalization in manufacturing have also aided the growth of the North American market.

A large number of blockchain solution providers including Storj Labs Inc. (US); Cloud Technology Partners, Inc. (US); NVIDIA Corporation (US); Chronicled (US); LO3 Energy (US); Filament (US); Shipchain (US); Microsoft Corporation (US); Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US); International Business Machines Corporation (US); Intel Corporation (US); Oracle Corporation (US); Factom (US); Amazon.com, Inc. (US); and Blockchain Foundry Inc. (Canada)-are based in North America. This region is one of the largest contributors to the growth of the global blockchain in manufacturing market.

