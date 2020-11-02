Blockchain Investment Matchmaking conference successfully held in Chengdu

From October 29th to 30th, 2020, the "2020 Chengdu Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair and Chain Expo" hosted by the Chengdu Municipal People's Government officially kicked off in Chengdu. As an important part of this trade fair, the "2020 Chengdu Blockchain Investment, and Financing Conference" was also held at No. 5, Roadshow Zone, Western China International Expo City on October 30th, the same period.

Sichuan Province is a national pilot area of digital economy innovation and development, and Chengdu is one of the four digital currency pilot cities in the country. Chengdu ranks among the top six cities in the national blockchain entrepreneurial activity.

This event guided and promoted blockchain developers, innovators, and other ecological participants to strengthen industry self-discipline, share city opportunities, and promote the safe and orderly development of blockchain through various forms such as speeches, project demonstrations, and capital docking. "Blockchain+" has the potential to promote prosperity and development.

The conference invited many internationally renowned blockchain experts, representatives of financial research institutions and 30 well-known investment institutions, and more than 100 startup companies and projects to participate to discuss the development status and trends of blockchain technology and link all parties to the blockchain Resources to create a blockchain industry development ecology.

It is worth noting that this "Chengdu Blockchain Investment and Financing Matchmaking Conference" took the integration of blockchain venture capital sources as the mainline, and has established the best investment and financing institutions in the country, innovative entrepreneurs in Chengdu, and even global venture capital channels. A convenient and diversified communication bridge for venture capital.

In this conference, industry leaders from Chengdu Prime Stark Technology, Sichuan Wanwu Digital Innovation Technology, Gaodeng Enterprise Service Technology, and other industry leaders participated in the project roadshow, displaying their high-quality projects in multiple aspects and levels. After the roadshow, there was a group of venture capital mentors composed of VCs, whether it was innovative companies full of ideas, detailed data presentations, or full of ambitions The development strategies of all companies are engaged in face-to-face enthusiastic conversations and in-depth exchanges with VC tycoons on site.

SOURCE The Executive Committee Office of Blockchain Investment Matchmaking Conference