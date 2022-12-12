Blockchain market in supply chain industry size to increase by USD 4,936.05 million: 47% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The blockchain market in supply chain industry by application, type, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 52.21% and register an incremental growth of USD 4,936.05 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blockchain Market in Supply Chain Industry 2023-2027

By region, the global blockchain market in supply chain is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increase in the adoption of blockchain technology among enterprises for the secure exchange of bill of lading-related information, as well as for settling freight, repair, and lease costs are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The blockchain market in supply chain report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Omnichain Solutions : The company offers blockchain solutions in the supply chain industry namely Genuinely

: The company offers blockchain solutions in the supply chain industry namely Genuinely Tencent Holdings Ltd .: The company offers blockchain solutions for the supply chain industry to enable traceability, enhance transparency and accountability between participants, automate procure-to-pay in the supply chain, and secure IoT devices.

.: The company offers blockchain solutions for the supply chain industry to enable traceability, enhance transparency and accountability between participants, automate procure-to-pay in the supply chain, and secure IoT devices. VeChain Technology: The company offers blockchain solutions in the supply chain industry for transparency and traceability.

The company offers blockchain solutions in the supply chain industry for transparency and traceability. Wipro Ltd.: The company offers blockchain solutions in the supply chain industry through Guardtime HSX platform.

The company offers blockchain solutions in the supply chain industry through Guardtime HSX platform. Microsoft Corp .: The company offers blockchain solutions in the supply chain industry namely Infosys Blockchain Pharma Supply Chain Solution.

.: The company offers blockchain solutions in the supply chain industry namely Infosys Blockchain Pharma Supply Chain Solution. Capgemini Service SAS

ConsenSys Software Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

GuardTime AS

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

NB Ventures Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of cargo thefts, increasing complexities due to time-bound deliveries and customization of the supply chain and the booming e-commerce industry. However, the high initial setup and implementation cost is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By application , the market is segmented into transportation, warehousing, and others . The transportation segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period.

, the market is segmented into . The transportation segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period

Related Reports:

The Workspace Management Software Market size is projected to grow by USD 2293.64 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.5%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), application (IT and telecom, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The Library Management Software Market size is projected to grow by USD 390.07 million from 2022 to 202, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.23%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), end-user (school library, public library, academic library, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging

technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to

Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this blockchain market in supply chain report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the blockchain market in supply chain between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the blockchain market in supply chain size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the blockchain market in supply chain industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of blockchain market in supply chain vendors

Blockchain Market In Supply Chain Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 52.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4936.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 42.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Auxesis Services and Technologies International, Bitfury Group Ltd., Capgemini Service SAS, ConsenSys Software Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., GuardTime AS, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NB Ventures Inc., Omnichain Solutions, SAP SE, Tencent Holdings Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., VeChain Technology, Wipro Ltd., Oracle Corp., and Microsoft Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global blockchain market in supply chain industry 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global blockchain market in supply chain industry 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Public - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Public - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Private - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Private - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 116: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 117: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 119: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 121: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Auxesis Services and Technologies International

Exhibit 126: Auxesis Services and Technologies International - Overview



Exhibit 127: Auxesis Services and Technologies International - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Auxesis Services and Technologies International - Key offerings

12.6 Capgemini Service SAS

Exhibit 129: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview



Exhibit 130: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news



Exhibit 132: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus

12.7 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 GuardTime AS

Exhibit 138: GuardTime AS - Overview



Exhibit 139: GuardTime AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: GuardTime AS - Key offerings

12.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Infosys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Infosys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 151: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 154: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 156: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 161: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 SAP SE

Exhibit 166: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 167: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 168: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 169: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.15 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Exhibit 171: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 172: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 173: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 174: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 TIBCO Software Inc.

Exhibit 175: TIBCO Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 176: TIBCO Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: TIBCO Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Wipro Ltd.

Exhibit 178: Wipro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 180: Wipro Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 181: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 186: Research methodology



Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 188: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio