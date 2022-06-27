Blockchain payment platform KONPAY hot debut in Bybit.

This was possible because the role of many existing middlemen was eliminated by applying blockchain technology.

In addition to the settlement cycle, it is possible to minimize the costs incurred in the settlement and deposit stages, thereby lowering merchant fees and providing various benefits such as a 5% discount to consumers.

Also, for convenience, KONPAY can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, and various points in addition to KON Coin, and plans to support payment with NFC and QR code at KSNET+online and offline affiliated stores.

Overseas business is also increasing partnerships. KONPAY will be used as a simple payment platform that consumers can easily use at online/offline stores in Vietnam through a business partnership with Vietnam Tourism Organization and Vietnam PG company Paytech. It will also be used as a pay platform for tourism projects in both countries.

To commemorate the listing of KONPAY, Bybit, a global digital asset exchange, will hold a Bybit saving event from June 22, 2022 to July 19, 2022.

After that, an airdrop event where you can receive 20,000 USDT by participating in a simple mission will be held from June 22 to July 22, 2022. More information can be found on KONPAY Telegram community.

SOURCE KONPAY