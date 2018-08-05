Blockchain Pioneers Initiate "Bitsclub Vision Program" to Create Seamless Connection of Classical Industry and Blockchain

BEIJING, Aug. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 5, 2018, Hitters XU, founder of Bitsclub and Nebulas has announced the launch of the "Bitsclub Vision Program" (BVP) together with SB China Venture Capital (SBCVC) partner Dr. Ye ZHOU, Danhua Capital (DHVC) Vice President Dr. Yang YAN, Oneboat Capital founder Chang LI and Odaily founder Mandy Wang in Shanghai. BVP aims to create a seamless connection between classical industry and blockchain. This will introduce new quality users to the blockchain industry thereby building a healthy industry ecosystem.

In the past two years, the rapid growth of the blockchain industry has received extensive attention from classical industries which hope to upgrade their technology, transform business models, reward current users and revitalize existing traffic with the support of blockchain technology. However, the information asymmetry in the Blockchain industry pose a challenge and in turn leads to the issues of high cost for qualified projects to make the transformation, technical difficulties, low successful transformation rate, and more. In order to solve these problems, Bitsclub, the first angel club focusing on cryptocurrency, digital asset and blockchains in China, together with senior blockchain experts, investment institutions as well as industry media initiated the Bitsclub Vision Program.

BVP will support qualified projects in business consultation, technical guidance, financing planning and media channels. BVP will rely on Atlas Protocol which is a standard protocol for defining marketing interactions among onchain audiences. This will provide the most effective analysis of onchain data and interactions. Atlas Protocol will help solve the problem of information asymmetry which will facilitate the transformation of classical industries, drive the paradigm shift and in return generate new value to the industry.

The founders of BVP are formed by world renowned entrepreneurs and leading organizations of the blockchain industry who span the entire industrial chain.

Hitters XU, founder of Bitsclub, NEO and Nebulas, is a leading pioneer of China's blockchain industry since its early stage. Dr. Ye ZHOU, a partner at SBCVC, leads investment in TMT sector, covering Internet, Enterprise Services, Fintech and Blockchain, etc. DHVC, founded by the renowned scientist Shoucheng ZHANG, aims to serve as a high speed bridge to connect China with the world in entrepreneurship and innovation. DHVC's current assets exceed $500 million with focus on the areas of AI, AR/VR, Big Data, Blockchain, Enterprise Software and other disruptive technologies. Oneboat Capital, the leading cryptocurrency investment institution which focuses on early stage investments of blockchain, with phase I AUM of 200,00 ETH, has incubated and invested in over 50 blockchain projects. Odaily, a blockchain-focused media platform incubated by 36Kr, whose operations include news coverage, data provision, technology interpretation and in-depth analysis. Their vision is to build a comprehensive, technology-focused service provider for blockchain companies worldwide on top of the resources 36Kr offers.

In addition, guests present at the press release also included the co-founder of Atlas Protocol (ATP), Duran LIU; the founder of the renowned blockchain game engine Egretia, Peter HUANG; the Partner of Contentos, a decentralized global content ecosystem, Wenwei WU; as well as other honored guests.

Founding President of DHVC Professor Shoucheng ZHANG indicated, BVP will focus on high-quality projects with stable users and mature business models to promote to the development of blockchain technology, explore more application fields, and break through the barrier between classical industries and blockchain industry to promote healthy and sustainable growth of blockchain.

