Blockchain Professional Services Firm WACHSMAN Expands to Asia

SINGAPORE, September 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Industry-leading consultancy launches Singapore office and announces 20 new jobs

Wachsman, a leading blockchain professional services firm, has expanded to Asia and commenced operations from its Singapore office. Headquartered in New York, and with offices in Dublin and downtown Singapore, Wachsman identified Asia as a priority market and announced plans to fill 20 new positions in Singapore. The expansion allows Wachsman to provide Strategic Advisory, Event Management, and Public Relations support to blockchain market leaders and pioneers in Asia, complementing service offerings in North America and Europe.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746230/Wachsman_Logo.jpg )



With its new Asia-Pacific headquarters, Wachsman will build upon its international client base and take a global approach to advancing the blockchain ecosystem. The firm has already hired local talent to bolster a contingent of six experienced personnel transferred to Singapore and aims to quadruple its current regional headcount with the creation of 20 new jobs by the conclusion of 2019.



David Wachsman, CEO of Wachsman, said: "With its long-held reputation as a fintech hotspot, a birthplace of digital innovation, and as a favorable environment for blockchain adoption, Singapore was the clear choice for the next phase of our firm's global expansion. Asia holds significant influence over the global blockchain industry, particularly at the protocol and development level. Our clients have often enquired about Wachsman's global presence and today our footprint in Singapore enables us to provide coverage across every timezone. Our mission is to drive awareness and adoption of cutting-edge technologies that will better the world."

Wachsman has represented more than 120 blockchain-related companies around the world, including some of the industry's leading protocols, development teams, exchanges, consortiums, products, and services. Wachsman hired its 100th employee in August 2018 and today offers expertise from professionals with experience in industries ranging from banking and financial services to journalism, management consulting, and political affairs.

The opening of Wachsman Singapore is a critical step for the firm's Strategic Advisory Group (SAG), which provides business strategy and financial advisory services to blockchain companies and enterprises. Launched in June 2018, the division is led by Managing Director Michael Chang, who founded the blockchain coverage effort at Jefferies investment bank, and Associate Director Franklin Bi, formerly Blockchain Strategy Lead for J.P. Morgan.

Michael Chang, Managing Director, Strategic Advisory Group, said: "Singapore is the ideal place to address some of the greatest business challenges faced by blockchain market participants in Asia. The Strategic Advisory Group's goal is to leverage our experience advising the world's largest enterprises on how to take advantage of blockchain, focusing instead on serving the industry leaders of tomorrow. From founding teams developing their long-term business strategy to new entrants navigating an incredibly complex and thorny landscape, we plan to help the most promising organizations achieve their next stages of growth."

Wachsman's launch in Asia follows a string of milestones for the firm in 2018, including a vast expansion of its New York operation and the announcement of 50 additional jobs in Dublin by the conclusion of 2020.

Wachsman Founder and CEO David Wachsman, and Managing Director, Strategic Advisory Group Michael Chang are available for interview.

About Wachsman:

Wachsman is a leading professional services firm for the blockchain industry. Originally founded as a Public Relations agency in April 2015, Wachsman expanded its service offerings to include Event Management and Strategic Advisory. The Strategic Advisory Group is led by former Senior Vice President of Jefferies Technology Investment Banking and Blockchain Coverage Group Lead, Michael Chang, and supported by former Vice President and Blockchain Strategy Lead at J.P. Morgan's Blockchain Center of Excellence, Franklin Bi.

With offices in New York, Dublin, and Singapore, Wachsman has grown to more than 100 employees worldwide, with a client portfolio of some of the largest and most indispensable companies and projects in the blockchain ecosystem, including Indiegogo, CoinDesk, Dash, Lisk, Aion, Steemit, Bitfinex, IOHK, Crypto Valley Association, NEO Global Capital, and aelf.

SOURCE Wachsman