Blockchain Technology Empowers SMEs to Grow and Go Global

Mr Lucas Landolt , Head of Operations of Llyod's & Partners AG shared some use cases of Blockchain in the financial sector which may be applied to central bank infrastructure. In particular, Lucas also mentioned about the power of Blockchain-based Anti Money Laundering (AML) platform that utilizes smart contracts, which can automate the process of fraud detection in AML applications.

Mr Victor Vu, Head of Research and Development of CSE Technology, shared about the vision of CSE to apply Blockchain technology to daily life, especially through applications that help small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) as they are backbones of the economy in many countries, especially in the emerging economies of South East Asia.

SMEs are crucial to economic and social developments, employing a significant part of the workforce and contributing to a country's national income. However, SMEs often face challenges of having limited access to bank loans, trade finance, or alternative financing. Another major challenge for SMEs is in the adoption of new technologies in digitalization due to their small scale.

According to Victor, the aim of CSE is to help SMEs solve their existing challenges, grow their business, and even help some SMEs go global -- through the application of Blockchain technology. The third-generation Blockchain technology developed by CSE helps SMEs build trust, obtain peer-to-peer funding, and execute their business processes with better efficiency and security.

Victor highlighted on the power of Blockchain in offering Smart Contract. He disclosed that the new generation Smart Contract 2.0 tool running on CSE 3.0 Blockchain technology has been successfully applied to 62 open-source projects across 16 industries. Key projects include: SmartAgri which was initially launched in Vietnam and would soon be expanded to other markets; iCare Base healthcare program which was launched in Thailand; and Owifi project which was recently launched in Thailand and Vietnam.

At the same time, CSE is also identifying business opportunities from new innovation programs with the objective of building an international ecosystem of young innovators in the region in new technologies, particularly in Blockchain.

Furthermore, to help increase Blockchain's adoption by SMEs across more sectors as well as non-profit organizations, CSE will soon collaborate with "Children Are Innocent", a charity organization based in Singapore. CSE will offer the organization a Blockchain-based smart contract platform that allows donors to access data, and provides transparency on deployment of charity fund. This will help them build trust and encourage more donors to contribute to the charity fund that provides medical care and other support to needy children in the region.

About CSE SG

CSE SG is a company established in Singapore. Its has developed a proprietary CSE 3.0 technology that creates an improved Blockchain platform with breakthrough features including the application of encryption technology, Blockchain foundation, Blockchain pool 3.0, Smart Contract 2.0, artificial intelligence, internet of things, and supernode cloud. CSE 3.0 has been applied to applications in traceability of products; encrypting and management of information, and retail payment at very low cost, super fast speed and even with no internet connectivity, across a number of sectors, including: healthcare, agriculture, wifi marketing, charity organizations, education, supply-chain management, banking, and other industries.

About Smart Contract 2.0

Blockchain ensures immutability, security and transparency, while Smart Contract allows for intelligent execution. A Smart Contract not only defines the terms and conditions around an agreement in the same way that traditional contracts do but also automatically executes and enforces those pre-agreed terms and conditions, eliminating the need for middlemen. The new-generation Smart Contract 2.0 is a powerful, yet user-friendly tool built on the revolutionary, super-fast CSE Blockchain 3.0 platform, featuring multi-contractual conditions and multi-industry applications.

