Blockchain Technology Market in Transportation and Logistics Industry: North America to Occupy 55% Market Share | Sea Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Jun 14, 2022, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry segmented by Application (sea, land, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America) has been added to Technavio offerings. The blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry's share growth by the sea segment has been significant for revenue generation. The increasing concerns in the shipping industry about security and transparency are encouraging the implementation of blockchain technology in the shipping processes, as blockchain technology works in a safe and programmed environment. As blockchain technology uses elaborate encryption procedures for data, it is impossible to hack or alter the data when it is present in a blockchain. This factor leads to the increasing adoption of blockchain technology in the shipping industry.
Blockchain Technology Market in Transportation and Logistics Industry Market 2021-2025: Scope
The blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry market report covers the following areas:
- Blockchain Technology Market in Transportation and Logistics Industry Market Size
- Blockchain Technology Market in Transportation and Logistics Industry Market Trends
- Blockchain Technology Market in Transportation and Logistics Industry Market Industry Analysis
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
The key market trend for the blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry market is the advent of blockchain-as-a-service(BaaS).
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry market share is expected to increase by USD 888.97 million mn from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 49.93%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market players.
- What is the key market driver?
The growing use of blockchain technology for tracking is notably driving the blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry market growth.
- How big is the North American market?
55% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.
Blockchain Technology Market in Transportation and Logistics Industry Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Application
- Sea
- Land
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Blockchain Technology Market In Transportation And Logistics Industry report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes
- Historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe
- A current trend taking place in the market space
- Business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market
- Market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market
- Regions & segments that will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years
|
Blockchain Technology Market In Transportation And Logistics Industry Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 49.93%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 888.97 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
40.00
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 55%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
