Blockchain Technology Market in Transportation and Logistics Industry: North America to Occupy 55% Market Share | Sea Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Blockchain Technology Market in Transportation and Logistics Industry Market 2021-2025: Scope

The blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry market report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The key market trend for the blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry market is the advent of blockchain-as-a-service(BaaS).





The blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry market share is expected to increase by USD 888.97 million mn from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 49.93%.





Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market players.





The growing use of blockchain technology for tracking is notably driving the blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry market growth.





55% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.

Blockchain Technology Market in Transportation and Logistics Industry Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Sea



Land



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Blockchain Technology Market In Transportation And Logistics Industry report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes

Historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe

A current trend taking place in the market space

Business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market

Market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market

Regions & segments that will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years

Blockchain Technology Market In Transportation And Logistics Industry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 49.93% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 888.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 40.00 Performing market contribution North America at 55% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for data processing and outsourced services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Blockchain Technology

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Mode

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Mode

5.3 Sea - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Sea - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Sea - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Land - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Land - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Land - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Mode

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Mode

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 45: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 46: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Accenture Plc – Key news



Exhibit 48: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Capgemini SE

Exhibit 50: Capgemini SE - Overview



Exhibit 51: Capgemini SE - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Capgemini SE – Key news



Exhibit 53: Capgemini SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Capgemini SE - Segment focus

10.5 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 55: Infosys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Infosys Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 58: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 60: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 61: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: International Business Machines Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 63: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 65: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Microsoft Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 68: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 70: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 SAP SE

Exhibit 74: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 75: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 76: SAP SE – Key news



Exhibit 77: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.10 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 79: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 82: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Exhibit 84: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 85: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 86: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Wipro Ltd.

Exhibit 88: Wipro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

