Blockchain.com Surpasses $1 Trillion in Crypto Transactions on Its Platform

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com, the world's oldest and most trusted cryptocurrency platform, has crossed $1 trillion in crypto transactions on its Wallet product, with $200M in bitcoin transacted in the last six months alone. Since 2012, those transactions account for nearly a third of all transactions on the public bitcoin blockchain. The milestone reflects growing global adoption of crypto and the proliferation of real use cases, as investors worldwide realize that sending value is as easy as sending an email.

Growth has been driven by retail investors (consumers), institutions, and by the brokerage and exchange. Consumer interest has resulted in 76M Blockchain.com wallets now in use across the world. In addition, Blockchain.com's institutional market business continues to see exponential growth as more asset managers bring crypto to their clients.

"This milestone isn't just a monumental feat for us, but for the entire industry – demonstrating the sheer magnitude of interest in crypto across the world," said Macrina Kgil, CFO of Blockchain.com. "Everyday consumers and institutions alike are realizing the potential that crypto has to offer financial freedom. Our team has worked tirelessly for a decade to accelerate the adoption of crypto, and this milestone is a testament to that hard work. It's still not too late to be early to crypto."

The milestone continues the momentum for one of the fastest-growing crypto startups. With a $5.2B valuation and more than $500M in venture funding from the best macro investors in the world, Blockchain.com is at an inflection point in its growth. The company currently has 32M verified users in over 200 countries using its products, including its popular non-custodial Wallet, the fastest Exchange for trading, a block Explorer to check transactions, and a bespoke Institutional Markets business.

