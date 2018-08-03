BlockchainConf.Tech A Technical Blockchain Conference for Software Engineers

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockchainConf.Tech is a technical Blockchain conference hosted by ConnectJS in Atlanta GA, USA, September 5-7 2018 specifically for software engineers that are working in the decentralized space, building apps and infrastructure. This three-day program starts with a full-day hands-on workshop where participants will build a private blockchain, followed by two days of keynotes and technical talks by speakers from IBM Blockchain, Google, Microsoft, Hyperledger, The Ethereum Alliance, BitPay, ConsenSys and more.

Vincent Mayers, the Conference Designer stated, "most all of the blockchain related conferences now are all about legal issues, strategy, cryptocurrencies and ICOs, with only marginal content for software engineers who are working in the space". BlockchainConf.Tech aims to remedy this. "We are only be carrying technical content for technical people' said Mayers.

Mayers and his partner Pratik Patel are veteran technology community leaders, having run software developer conferences for over 10 years. Says Patel "We aim to deliver better content with more attention to detail and the overall participant experience than is available at premium technology conferences, but at a community conference price point so that organizations can get the best ROI for training budgets."

Ticket sales will close on August 24, 2018. You can learn more about the conference program, sessions and speakers at http://blockchainconf.tech

