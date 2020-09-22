Blockchange Brings Digital Assets to The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchange Inc. has been selected by The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies (WE) as the preferred Digital Asset Management Platform for their network of over 2,100 wealth advisory firms.

"We are excited to include Blockchange as an exclusive provider within our Expert Sourcing Consortium," said WE Managing Partner and CEO, Nick Gregory, ChWE, CEBA, ChCCA. "Digital assets have demonstrated solid opportunities for improved returns and risk mitigation in recent years, but other than through index funds or hedge funds, there hasn't been a way for RIAs to participate. The Blockchange BITRIA platform changes the game; enabling advisors to manage digital assets for their clients in essentially the same way they manage traditional assets today."

"Wealth managers are increasingly recognizing the opportunity for strong returns from digital assets," said Dan Eyre, CEO of Blockchange. "We developed the BITRIA platform to provide a secure and easily adoptable solution, specifically for RIAs to engage with this new asset class. Embracing a new investing paradigm requires a high degree of trust and we welcome the opportunity to partner with WE and the wealth management ecosystem they have fostered."

With this announcement, Blockchange joins an arsenal of best-of-breed expert sourcing firms to provide services to WE's network of wealth management firms, investment and insurance advisors and attorneys across the nation.

About Blockchange, Inc.

Blockchange is the digital asset investing platform for professional wealth managers, bringing the modern portfolio theory-based tools of traditional finance to the world of digital assets. The BITRIA platform is tailored to small and medium-sized wealth advisory firms to enable financial advisors to manage their client's portfolios within a single interface. Blockchange was founded in 2017 and has its headquarters in San Francisco California. For more information visit https://blockchange.ai or contact [email protected].

About The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies

The WE Family of Companies serves over 2,100+ wealth management, accounting, investment, insurance and law firms across the nation. WE helps these professionals harmonize with the wealth ecosystems of families and businesses through the organization's WealthEngineering and OpenOption Practice Engineering Programs in coordination with its Consortium of Independent Expert Sourcing Firms. WE is also the governing body and grantor of the Chartered Wealth Engineer (ChWE) professional designation. For more information, visit theWEInstitute.com or call 407.878.3520.

