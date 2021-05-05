Blockchange Inc. Expands Partner Network to Simplify Bitcoin and Digital Asset Investing for Financial Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchange Inc , the digital asset management platform for investment advisors, today announced the expansion of its partner network with three new digital asset SMA partners and one new outsourced CIO (OCIO). The new partners offer a range of expertise in digital asset management for advisors seeking an easy onramp to offer their clients exposure to bitcoin and other digital assets.

Recent industry press has highlighted the challenges facing advisors who want to offer their clients access to digital assets. The SMA option is a standout solution for many of these challenges, allowing advisors to completely outsource the management of client accounts to firms with experience, while retaining the flexibility, tax advantages, and lower cost of owning the underlying digital assets, and avoiding the restrictions and costs of trusts and funds.

The new digital asset SMAs now available on the BITRIA digital turnkey asset management platform (DTAMP) are Gulfstream Digital , PM Squared Financial , and Honeycomb Digital Investments . Together with Arbor Digital and Willow Crypto , this brings the number of Blockchange SMA network members to five. Each SMA offers specific expertise, model strategies, and investment theses from simple Bitcoin and Ethereum allocations to a spectrum of DeFi and utility tokens, and even ESG options.

The BITRIA platform now also offers an Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) option, which allows advisors to retain management of client accounts while offloading model construction and delivery. Blockchange's first OCIO partner, Columbia Advisory Partners , is led by President Steve Larsen, CPA, CFP®. In addition to model delivery, Columbia offers a one-stop solution for advisors seeking help with compliance, education, due diligence, training, and process management related to digital assets.

"Building a portfolio with digital assets can be a daunting task for advisors who lack experience with this asset class," commented Craig Iskowitz, CEO of the EZRA Group and strategic advisor to Blockchange Inc. "The emergence of crypto SMAs and OCIOs is a turning point for the industry - providing advisors access to professionally managed baskets of digital assets in a familiar form factor. Both options leverage the Blockchange DTAMP to provide RIAs with an 'Easy' button to deliver digital asset exposure for their clients while maintaining ownership of the underlying assets."

"We're excited to welcome Gulfstream, PM Squared, Honeycomb, and Columbia to our partner network," said Dan Eyre, CEO of Blockchange. "Each firm has unique expertise and investment theses in digital assets that can be leveraged by RIAs to simplify investing in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets. This ecosystem is opening up rapidly and the notion expressed by some industry players that it's difficult for RIAs to engage meaningfully with digital assets is simply no longer true."

About Blockchange Inc.

Blockchange simplifies the path to digital asset investing for financial advisors. The company's Digital Asset SMA and Digital Turnkey Asset Management Platform solutions offer a range of options for advisors to offer their clients the advantages and flexibility of direct asset ownership, together with a broad selection of asset choices that can be tailored to the growth and risk appetites of different classes of investors. Blockchange was founded in 2017 and has its headquarters in San Francisco California. For more information or to request a demo, visit https://blockchange.ai or contact [email protected] .

