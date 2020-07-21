Blockchange Launches Industry's First Digital Asset Management Platform for Registered Investment Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchange Inc ., today announced the availability of BITRIA™ - the industry's first turnkey digital asset management platform for registered investment advisors. The platform allows RIAs to diversify their clients' portfolios into digital assets for improved returns and risk mitigation, using similar processes to those used for traditional assets today. Request a demonstration of BITRIA™ by visiting the company website .

The announcement comes as a new generation of investors represent an increasingly significant percentage of assets under management for wealth advisors. These investors want access to digital assets and to participate more actively in decisions with their advisors.

The Blockchange BITRIA™ platform enables RIAs to actively manage digital assets across their entire client base or within individual client portfolios. The platform is portfolio centric with support for multiple indexes and strategies, automatic rebalancing, and single click allocations, and provides portal access for clients to monitor and research their positions.

Recent COVID-driven economic uncertainties have demonstrated the lack of correlation of cryptocurrencies with traditional asset classes, adding options to balance risk in client portfolios. Digital assets, like Bitcoin, have also demonstrated standout performance over the last five years compared with conventional stocks, and with less downside volatility than gold or the S&P.

"Many RIAs are looking to go beyond the mundane stock and bonds portfolio and really strive to give their clients the level of diversification and investment the market has to offer, but until now there hasn't been a way to participate other than through index funds or hedge funds," said Dan Eyre, CEO of Blockchange. "The BITRIA™ platform is positioned to allow RIAs to manage digital assets for their clients in essentially the same way they manage traditional assets today."

About Blockchange Inc.

Blockchange is the digital asset investing platform for professional wealth managers, bringing the modern portfolio theory-based tools of traditional finance to the world of digital assets. The platform is tailored to small and medium-sized wealth advisory firms to enable financial advisors to manage their client's portfolios within a single interface. Blockchange was founded in 2017 and has its headquarters in San Francisco California. For more information or to request a demo, visit https://www.blockchange.ai or contact [email protected] .

