BlockClick Announces Partnership With Swiss Law Firm Pestalozzi

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockClick, creator of a platform designed to reduce digital marketing fraud, has revealed it is partnering with Pestalozzi Attorneys at Law Ltd and is pursuing a dual listing on the Swiss SIX stock exchange. Pestalozzi specializes in providing regulatory and legal advice related to blockchain and crypto assets.

The law firm supports the structuring and implementation of business models and technology projects for clients in the commercial & trade, lending & finance, payment & settlement, and asset & wealth management sectors. Legal advice related to software services, data protection, financial regulation, and cyber risks is provided to those involved with cryptocurrencies and concerned with the rapidly changing regulatory framework affecting the blockchain community.

Pestalozzi consists of a Blockchain & Crypto Asset Team. The firm's staff includes financial services and regulation, corporate and commercial tax, capital markets, and IP and TMT experts. It advises on the development, implementation, and operation of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) (the basis for Initial Coin Offerings and Token Generating Events) and other new technologies.

Swiss SIX and Cryptocurrency

Swiss SIX, Switzerland's principal stock exchange, recently unveiled a plan to open a fully-regulated cryptocurrency exchange using Distributed Ledger Technology. Blockchain is one type of DLT. The stock exchange revealed its intent to create a "digital asset ecosystem… to put banks at the heart of transactions in the digital space."

As a result, it will become the first entity of its kind to offer an end-to-end trading, settlement, and custody service for issuing and trading digital assets. The service will also enable existing securities and non-bankable assets to be tokenized, allowing them to be traded like traditional financial assets.

Familiar with the latest legal and regulatory environment concerning digital assets, Pestalozzi is positioned to help BlockClick succeed with its future Swiss SIX listing.

A Secured Blockchain Platform for Digital Marketers

BlockClick offers a smart contract platform to protect advertisers against fraud in the digital marketing industry. The platform supports encryption and close scrutiny of contracts to allow more transparency and accountability between digital media buyers and sellers. Configurable smart contracts are leveraged through the trusted Ethereum network.

Learn more about BlockClick, at https://www.blockclick.io. For Media Inquiries, please contact Mark Reiken, Chief Marketing Officer; Email: mark@blockclick.io

Related Links

Website

Telegram

SOURCE BlockClick

Related Links

https://www.blockclick.io

