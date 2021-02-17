BlockFi Names Lei Lei Director of Institutional Sales - Real Money Clients

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockFi, a financial services company dedicated to building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products, today announced that Lei Lei has joined the company as Director of Real Money Clients, Institutional Sales to cover endowments, pension funds, asset managers, insurance companies, corporate entities, and sovereign wealth funds. Mrs. Lei will be responsible for further expanding BlockFi's Institutional platform, which serves the unique trading, financing, and strategy needs of institutional clients.

Mrs. Lei joins BlockFi after spending 13 years at Deutsche Bank and Nomura in institutional sales capacities, working with the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, pensions, insurance companies and central banks. Mrs. Lei also has experience selling cross assets in a variety of macro products including interest rates, repo, derivatives, and options in both G10 and emerging markets. She began her banking career in the credit structuring team at Deutsche Bank and most recently was responsible for building a full service institutional platform for a venture debt fintech.

"We're excited to have Lei join BlockFi as we continue to expand into new markets and focus on the needs of real money investors who will allocate capital to the digital asset space across a number of strategies, from pure directional to arbitrage," said David Olsson, Global Head of Institutional Distribution at BlockFi. "Her proven leadership and expertise will allow us to continue our expansion of services just as institutional clients look to gain exposure to digital assets."

"As institutional clients increase their appetite for cryptocurrencies, companies like BlockFi are critical to connecting traditional strategies with this exciting emerging asset class," added Mrs. Lei. "I'm excited to help traditional institutions navigate their entry into the digital asset space with BlockFi's market-leading platform," Lei said.

Mrs. Lei is based in New York and holds a B.S. in Economics and Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

BlockFi continues to expand and is well positioned to offer solutions for digital asset investors, including cryptocurrency financing, fund products, OTC spot and futures trading, and derivatives transactions. To learn more, please visit https://blockfi.com/institutions

Media Contact for BlockFi:

Ryan Dicovitsky/Ellie Johnson

Dukas Linden Public Relations

[email protected]

About BlockFi

BlockFi is a new breed of financial services company. Founded in 2017 by Zac Prince and Flori Marquez, BlockFi is building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products to advance the overall digital asset ecosystem for individual and institutional investors. BlockFi's platform manages more than $3 billion in assets and has generated tens of millions in interest for clients. The company, headquartered in New Jersey with offices around the globe, continues to expand its presence in the United States and internationally.

Nothing contained in this announcement should be construed as a solicitation of an offer to buy or offer, or recommendation, to acquire or dispose of any security, commodity, investment or to engage in any other transaction. The information provided in this announcement is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation. This announcement is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where the publication or availability of the announcement is prohibited, by reason of that person's nationality, residence or otherwise.

Neither BlockFi nor any of its affiliates or representatives provide legal, tax or accounting advice. You should consult your legal and/or tax advisors before making any financial decisions.

Digital currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and crypto interest accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections. Learn more at BlockFi.com.

BlockFi Lending LLC NMLS ID#1737520 | BlockFi Trading LLC NMLS ID#1873137

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE BlockFi