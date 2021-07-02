Blockfolio by FTX Announces Presenting Partnership with Capital One's The Match

BERKELEY, Calif., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockfolio by FTX, a leading cryptocurrency portfolio management and trading platform, today announced that it will be a presenting partner of Capital One's The Match, the Sports Emmy-nominated premier live golf event airing on July 6, with live simulcast coverage on TNT, TBS and truTV starting at 5 p.m. ET.

The event will feature World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson — following his historic 2021 PGA Championship win — and seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady teeing off against 2020 U.S. Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau and reigning NFL league MVP Aaron Rodgers.

The sixth hole of the event will feature the Blockfolio by FTX To The Moon Long Drive Challenge for up to $1 million donated to charity on behalf of the winning participant. On hole 6, the pro golfers and the amateur golfers will separately face off against each other to see who can drive the ball furthest from the tee. The charitable donations at the event will benefit My Brother's Keeper Alliance, Feeding America & Montana Food Bank Network.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of Blockfolio by FTX, commented, "While most are focused on what is sure to be an intense competition, we were intrigued by the positive impact this event can generate and believe this highly anticipated match will bring additional awareness and funding to these important charitable initiatives. We're excited that we've already begun to make a positive impact with our new partner, and hope that Tom can take another championship home!"

About Blockfolio by FTX

Blockfolio by FTX is a leading cryptocurrency portfolio management and trading platform that allows users to trade cryptocurrency with no fees. With US trading powered by FTX.US, and international trading powered by FTX.COM, its more than approximately 8 million users can trade cryptocurrencies using a platform powered by industry-leading technology.

FTX.com is not available to US residents or residents of other prohibited jurisdictions, as set out in its Terms of Service.

