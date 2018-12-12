Blockgeeks Helps Drive Blockchain Industry Standards by Joining the Smart Contract Security Alliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockgeeks recently joined the Smart Contract Security Alliance , a collaboration of industry leaders that recommend security standards and guidelines for the blockchain industry to drive the healthy growth and adoption of blockchain applications. Blockgeeks is a technology-centric, education and knowledge-sharing platform that facilitates blockchain ecosystem development.

"Blockgeeks has earned a fantastic reputation in the blockchain community for providing high-quality educational resources to the ecosystem," says Quantstamp CEO and Smart Contract Security Alliance Co-founder Richard Ma. "Their commitment to educating the public tightly aligns with the goals of the Smart Contract Security Alliance."

While enterprise companies are generally interested in blockchain applications, the lack of security standards has led many potential adopters to wait on the sidelines. Blockchain applications, such as smart contracts, offer lots of potential for companies across numerous sectors because they can create efficiencies and solve problems that other technologies are unable to solve. It is crucial to tackle the security challenges standing in the way of blockchain's broader adoption.

The Smart Contract Security Alliance, founded by Quantstamp and Modular Inc., works with industry leaders to develop accepted standards for creating and evaluating the security of smart contracts and blockchain applications. Through the development of these standards, the Smart Contract Security Alliance aims to bring professionalism to the blockchain industry and facilitate mainstream adoption. Other members of the alliance include Quantstamp, Modular Inc, The National University of Singapore Crystal Centre School of Computing, NRI Secure, and Layer X.

"The future of blockchain and its mass adoption depends on community collaborations such as the Smart Contract Security Alliance," says Blockgeeks CEO Ameer Rosic. "It is vital that security standards are set and upheld in order to progress."

In addition to developing high-quality education and training resources, Blockgeeks has also demonstrated their commitment to security by creating Bountyone, a decentralized auditing platform. Blockgeeks will use the knowledge acquired through Bountyone to support the Smart Contract Security Alliance in standardizing the smart contract security auditing process.

As pioneers in blockchain safety and education, Blockgeeks and the Smart Contract Security Alliance share a common mission: to further cultivate a healthy blockchain ecosystem and expand the accessibility of knowledge. Security companies interested in advancing blockchain technology standards are encouraged to join the Smart Contract Security Alliance and have a voice in the future of blockchain security.

Learn more at SmartContractSecurityAlliance.com or talk to us directly at hello@smartcontractsecurityalliance.com

To find out more about Blockgeeks, visit blockgeeks.com

