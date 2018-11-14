BlockMarkets Launches Institutional-Grade Cryptocurrency Data Feed

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BlockMarkets, a cryptocurrency market data provider built by Wall Street veterans, announced the launch of a comprehensive real-time and historical cryptocurrency market data feed API. The new service provides a transparent and reliable source of cryptocurrency data to investment professionals.

BlockMarkets provides on-demand and streaming access to over 500 assets and 1400 trading pairs from the leading global cryptocurrency exchanges, including historical data going back to 2010. BlockMarkets also offers real-time USD spot rates for the top 150 crypto assets, providing clients with a reliable USD reference rate for price discovery and real-time trading applications. Value added statistics, including trade volume, OHLC candles, and Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), are provided for all trading pairs.

Customers can access this data through multiple technologies, including RESTful API, WebSockets, and FIX Protocol. A number of API plans are available to meet various business needs, including a Free plan.

"Having timely and accurate data is critical to the adoption of any new asset class by institutional investors," said Jason Inzer, co-founder of BlockMarkets. "We built BlockMarkets using the latest cloud technologies to provide data on crypto markets with the speed and reliability that the institutional investment community expects."

BlockMarkets' cryptocurrency data feed includes major currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, EOS, Cardano, Monero, and Dash - with over 500 assets in total. Exchanges covered include Binance, Coinbase, Poloniex, Bitstamp, Kraken, and Bittrex amongst others.

To learn more about BlockMarkets, please visit https://www.blockmarkets.io.

About BlockMarkets

Founded in January of 2018, BlockMarkets is a cryptocurrency market data and technology provider built by Wall Street veterans. BlockMarkets provides real-time and historical market data feeds for crypto assets to individuals, funds, family offices, institutions, and application developers. The firm is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. For more information, visit https://www.blockmarkets.io.

Media Contact:

Jason Inzer

204824@email4pr.com

203-684-2355

SOURCE BlockMarkets

Related Links

https://www.blockmarkets.io

