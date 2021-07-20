Blockworks Launches Permissionless, the World's Largest DeFi Conference

Every major institutional investor and financial professional needs to be studying DeFi right now. Tweet this

We're excited to collaborate with founding partners Electric Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Multicoin Capital, Delphi Digital, Bitwise, and Bankless on Permissionless with the shared goal of bringing DeFi to the world.

Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise, believes, "DeFi is the single most exciting sector of the crypto market, with huge potential, incredible innovation, and of course significant risks. The world needs a conference like Permissionless and it needs it now: One place for professional investors to learn what DeFi is, what it isn't, and what it could become. I imagine that every major bank, hedge fund, institution, and financial advisor with an interest in the future of finance will want to be at the event."

Through expert panels, hands-on sessions, debates and roundtable discussions, Permissionless will explore the big-picture potential of DeFi, provide deep-dives into DeFi protocols, and help guests identify new use cases for their business. Throughout the two-day conference and exhibition, guests will have extensive opportunities for in-person networking.

Matt Hougan added, "Every major institutional investor and financial professional needs to be studying DeFi right now, and Permissionless is going to be the place to do it."

Topics at Permissionless include:

The rise of DAOs

How to successfully yield farm

An update on EIP1159

DeFi from the eyes of an institutional investor

Ethereum competitors and the potential of a multichain future

How to govern a DeFi led world

How venture firms are investing in DeFi

The first 100 Permissionless tickets are $15.59. On September 1st, ticket prices will rise to $99. Blockworks will then increase prices on an ongoing basis.

"DeFi is quickly becoming a central component of the global financial infrastructure," said Blockworks co-founder, Jason Yanowitz. "As we saw with Bitcoin, there are significant benefits for early adopters—individuals, investors and companies—who can recognize the opportunity and develop an expert understanding of DeFi. We're excited to serve this audience at Permissionless and help bring greater awareness to DeFi across the world."

About Blockworks

Blockworks is a financial media brand that delivers breaking news and premium insights about digital assets to millions of investors. Blockworks is the founder of the Digital Asset Summits (DAS), the leading conferences for institutional investors looking at digital assets.

Contact:

Julie Muroff

[email protected]

SOURCE Blockworks

Related Links

blockworksgroup.io

