Blood And Blood Components Global Market to Reach $58.46 Billion by 2031

Sep 07, 2022, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood And Blood Components Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes and evaluates the global blood and blood components market. It covers 2016-2021, termed the historic period, and 2021-2026 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2026-2031.
The global blood and blood components market reached a value of nearly $35,886.6 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $$35,886.6 million in 2021 to $45,230.6 million in 2026 at a rate of 4.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2026 and reach $58,464.1 million in 2031.
Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing incidence of trauma and road accidents, increased aging population, increasing earnings and standard of living, increased healthcare expenditure and rising awareness about blood donation. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the growing risk of infection and low healthcare access.
Going forward, an increase in chronic diseases, government initiatives and increasing demand for whole blood will drive market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the blood and blood components market in the future include rise in interest rates, introduction of artificial blood substitutes, growth of recombinant coagulation factors and barriers in operating plasma fractionation plants in developing countries.
North America was the largest region in the blood and blood components market, accounting for 36.3% of the global market in 2021. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the blood and blood components market will be Asia Pacific and the North America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 5.1% and 4.8% respectively from 2021-2026.
The global blood and blood components market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 13.99% of the total market in 2020. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies.
Market Trends And Strategies
- Growing Number Of Collaborations And Partnerships
- Increasing Product Launches And Approvals
- Increasing Research And Development Activities
- IoT (Internet Of Things) Enabled Blood Bag Monitor
- Transfusion Management
Scope
Markets Covered:
- By Product: Whole Blood; Blood Components
- By Blood Components: Red Blood Cells; Platelets; Plasma; White Blood Cells
- By End-User: Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Others
- By Application: Anemia; Trauma and Surgery; Cancer Treatment; Bleeding Disorders
Key Topics Covered:
1. Blood And Blood Components Market Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Introduction
7. Blood And Blood Components Market Characteristics
8. Blood And Blood Components Market Trends And Strategies
9. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Blood And Blood Components Market
10. Global Blood And Blood Components Market Size And Growth
11. Global Blood And Blood Components Market Segmentation
12. Blood And Blood Components Market, Regional And Country Analysis
13. Asia-Pacific Blood And Blood Components Market
14. Western Europe Blood And Blood Components Market
15. Eastern Europe Blood And Blood Components Market
16. North America Blood And Blood Components Market
17. South America Blood And Blood Components Market
18. Middle East Blood And Blood Components Market
19. Africa Blood And Blood Components Market
20. Blood And Blood Components Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Blood And Blood Components Market
22. Blood And Blood Components Market Opportunities And Strategies
23. Blood And Blood Components Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
24. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- American Red Cross
- The Japanese Red Cross Society
- Canadian Blood Services
- Australian Red Cross
- and Vitalant
