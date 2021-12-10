Blood Bags Market to Grow by USD 226.28 Million | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026) | Technavio

42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for blood bags in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and ROW regions. The rising number of road accidents and sports injuries, the growth in the number of different surgical procedures, the increasing number of blood donors, and the rising prevalence of different types of cancer will facilitate the blood bags market growth in North America over the forecast period.

One of the key factors driving growth in the blood bags market is the rising number of hospitals and blood banks. Hospitals and patient care centers are expanding, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, medical emergencies, and disease outbreaks as a result of the growing population. Due to the growing patient pool for medical emergencies and communicable diseases, healthcare service providers require large quantities of whole blood and blood components. Emergency surgeries require whole blood and various blood components to compensate for the blood loss before or during the procedure. To meet the high demand for blood and blood components, hospitals depend on in-house and independent blood banks. Furthermore, the demand for whole blood and blood derivatives is growing with the improvement in modern healthcare systems, an increase in life expectancy, and the high incidence of diseases.

Major Five Blood Bags Companies:

AdvaCare International

B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Grifols SA

Haemonetics Corp.

The low availability of blood storage/transfusion facilities in rural markets will be a major challenge for the blood bags market during the forecast period. Rural areas exhibit a low demand for healthcare facilities and services due to low disposable incomes. Therefore, the requirement and consumption of blood for blood transfusions are low, which is a major reason for the limited development of independent blood banks in these markets. Low disposable incomes and healthcare spending in rural markets are hindering the growth of private hospitals, diagnostics centers, and clinics, which, in turn, restricts the growth of hospital-associated blood banks. With the low penetration of blood bags, the supply cost incurred by manufacturers and suppliers increases, owing to the high costs of logistics, transportation, and warehousing. This increased cost lowers the profit margin of suppliers and manufacturers in the global blood bags market.

Blood Bags Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Collection bag - size and forecast 2021-2026

Transfer bag - size and forecast 2021-2026

Blood Bags Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 ROW - size and forecast 2021-2026

Blood Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.79% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 226.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.10 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AdvaCare International, B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Grifols SA, Haemonetics Corp., JMS Co.Ltd., Neomedic International, Poly Medicure Ltd., Qingdao Sinoland International Trade Co. Ltd., and Terumo Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

