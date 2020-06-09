Blood Collection Device Manufacturer Boston Microfluidics Appoints Linh Hoang, MD, PhD as CEO

"The proprietary technology behind BMF's core products is truly unmatched and will have a tremendous impact on the clinical diagnostics industry and telemedicine," said Dr. Hoang. "Laboratory diagnostics inform a majority of medical decisions, and now more than ever, blood collection must evolve to enable at-home solutions. I am grateful for the opportunity to help lead this company into the next stage of its growth to bring BMF's products to new markets and to the consumers that need them."

Prior to joining BMF, Dr. Hoang was the Vice President of Reproductive Health at PerkinElmer and oversaw the prenatal and neonatal businesses, part of the clinical diagnostics segment. Prior to PerkinElmer, he led the Clinical Quality Controls business at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

BMF is currently working with industry partners to develop a serologic SARS-Cov-2 solution, using BMF's proprietary collection device, that will allow consumers to easily collect a blood sample at home and mail it to a centralized laboratory for analysis. In contrast to virology testing which looks for active virus, serologic testing looks for antibodies in the bloodstream, indicating a possible immune response to the virus that could help the body to fight off another infection. Because serology tests require blood, the test is typically done with a phlebotomist at a centralized collection center. Options such as BMF's collection device (in development) enables at-home collection which is a critical piece to ramping up serology testing.

"Despite the milestones the United States and other countries have achieved with increasing SARS-Cov-2 testing capacities, more testing is needed to better understand the virus and to know where it is spreading in real-time," said Dr. Hoang. "By developing an at-home serologic test, BMF can help fill this significant testing gap, while providing people with a test that doesn't require a visit to a doctor's office or blood draw center – they can get a test without ever leaving their homes."

BMF's collection device was recently used to collect whole blood microsamples for the article, "Empiricism in Microsampling: Utilizing a Novel Lateral Flow Device and Intrinsic Normalization to Provide Accurate and Precise Clinical Analysis from a Finger Stick," printed in Volume 66, Issue 6, of Clinical Chemistry (June 2020). The study demonstrates equivalency in analytical performance between venous blood draw and finger prick blood collection, which is enabled by the BMF's device.

