Blood Collection Market size worth $ 13.2 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The rise in the number of accidents and trauma cases globally is the primary major factor driving the market. Blood collection products are extensively required for the treatment of patients suffering from injuries due to trauma or accidents.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Blood Collection Market" By Product (Blood Collection Tubes, Blood Bags), By Method (Manual Blood Collection, Automated Blood Collection), By End User (Hospitals And Pathology Laboratories, Blood Banks), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Blood Collection Market size was valued at USD 8.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Blood Collection Market Overview

The increasing number of chronic diseases globally, are driving the expansion of the worldwide Blood Collection Market. The number of deaths due to vas diseases, blubber and polygenic disease are rising considerably, this has ensured larger adherence to health checkups and is gaining tremendous quality each at a private level likewise as performed at a company level for worker well-being, this can be propelling for market growth as blood tests are a primary mode of detection for these diseases. Moreover, a rising range of accidents & trauma cases globally is boosting the demand for a lot of blood assortment, so fast the worldwide market. moreover, a rise within the range of approvals for technologically advanced products has absolutely anticipated to propel the expansion of the worldwide Blood Collection Market.

There are some challenges that may hinder the market growth. The factors like lack of accomplished doctors, and medical experience are limiting the market growth. Also, the high value of machine-driven blood collection devices is calculable to sluggish growth throughout the forecast amount. The desired capital investments in machine-driven blood collection exploitation apheresis devices are too pricey in distinction to its whole-blood assortment. Further, complexities of storage and shipping, as well as rigorous government laws, are the potential restraints hampering the growth of the worldwide Blood Collection Market. The increasing demand for apheresis, technological advancements in blood collection procedures, and products like micro-sampling and dried blood sampling provide favorable growth opportunities.

Key Developments

In February 2020 , Babson Diagnostics which is a leading transformative diagnostic blood-testing company has announced a long-term strategic partnership agreement with BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company). The aim of this partnership is to bring laboratory-quality and small-volume blood collection into retail pharmacies.

In May 2021 , Drawbridge Health which was founded by GE Ventures and GE Healthcare and is a specialized company in convenient blood sample collection anytime and anywhere through OneDraw™ A1C Test System has been acquired by Thorne HealthTech. The aim of this acquisition is to deliver innovative solutions for health and wellness for consumers and medical professionals.

In July 2020 , Steripath Gen2 a new Initial Specimen Diversion Device with the integrated syringe has been launched by Magnolia Medical Technologies. This device will help healthcare workers to carefully collect blood samples from patients with compromised vasculature.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories Inc., Medtronic, Becton Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Medical Corporation, Qiagen, F.L. Medical SRL, Greiner Holding AG, Haemonetics Corporation, and Sarstedt AG & Co.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Blood Collection Market On the basis of Product, Method, End User, and Geography.

Blood Collection Market, By Product

Blood Collection tubes



Blood Bags



Blood Collection Systems/Monitors



Lancets

Blood Collection Market, By Method

Manual Blood Collection

Collection

Automated Blood Collection

Blood Collection Market, By End User

Hospitals and Pathology Laboratories



Blood Banks



Others

Blood Collection Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research