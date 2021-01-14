CANONSBURG, Pa., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, January 14th, a "Save Lives – Feed Families" blood drive is being held in the Great Room at the 1400 Main residential complex in Canonsburg, PA.

Residents and employees from throughout the South Pittsburgh region will donate blood and save lives. As a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there is a severe blood shortage in the United States. Covid fears and lockdown mandates forced the cancellation of many drives and discouraged donors. The blood will be specifically allocated towards patients in the Pittsburgh region – bringing an inestimable infusion of life and healing to surrounding communities.

The drive has been organized by Vitalant, a prestigious non-profit blood and platelet donation organization, with scrupulous Covid precautions. All blood donations will be tested for Covid antibodies. Blood that tests positive for antibodies has the added ability to save the lives of Covid patients through pioneering plasma donations.

In addition to the lifesaving value of the blood donated at the drive, a substantial contribution will be given by the Blood Science Foundation to the Greater Washington County Food Bank in honor of the donors. Covid is not merely a health crisis. The pandemic's economic repercussions brought poverty and hunger to households throughout the nation, including many who previously had respectable incomes. The donations brought about by this drive will help feed dozens of hungry families in the region.

The drive was in large part made possible by its highly regarded venue. 1400 Main, which is owned and managed by AJH Management, has long been a focal point in the South Pittsburgh region. This large and luxurious complex, located near Southpointe Town Center, is in a uniquely accessible, central location. Its upscale amenities for both residents and pets make it a premier choice for contemporary living.

In particular, the Great Room, where the drive was held, is a large and upscale venue that hosts prestigious community events throughout the year.

