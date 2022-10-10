Blood Flow Restriction Band Market to record USD 39.57 Mn incremental growth; North America to occupy 41% market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Blood Flow Restriction Band Market Growth By End-User, Product Type, and Geography - Industry Forecast & Analysis - 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 39.57 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period. The report identifies North America as the key market for blood flow restriction bands. The region will account for 41% of the global market share over the forecast period. Download Sample PDF Report to understand the scope of our full report on the global blood flow restriction band market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Blood Flow Restriction Band Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global blood flow restriction market as a part of the global leisure products industry within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games.

The global blood flow restriction band market is concentrated. The market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Changing consumer consumption patterns may affect vendor performance in the global blood flow restriction band market. Vendors in the market compete based on several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Major vendors are focusing on acquiring other smaller brands to increase their market presence, which will positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of arthritis as well as surgeries has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of adequate healthcare services in developing countries might hamper market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. BFR Bands and Exerscribe Inc., Delfi Medical Innovations Inc., EDGE Mobility System, Gymreapers, Iron Bull Strength, KAATSU Global Inc., Saga Fitness, Shape savages, The Occlusion Cuff, and Vikingstrength AS are some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

Blood Flow Restriction Band Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global blood flow restriction band market is segmented as below:

End-user

Rehabilitation Centers



Wellness and Fitness Centers



Homecare Settings

Rehabilitation centers are the prime end-users in the market. The increase in the number of patients that need physical therapy and the rise in the aging population worldwide, especially in Japan, South Korea, the US, Germany, and China is driving the growth of the segment.

Product Type

Occlusion training band



Double wrap occlusion training band

The market will observe maximum growth in the occlusion training band segment during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

41% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising prevalence of spinal disorders, product launches, and technological advances are driving the growth of the segment. The US is the key market for the blood flow restriction band in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The blood flow restriction band market report covers the following areas:

Blood Flow Restriction Band Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist blood flow restriction band market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the blood flow restriction band market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the blood flow restriction band market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of blood flow restriction band market vendors

Blood Flow Restriction Band Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 39.57 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BFR Bands and Exerscribe Inc., Delfi Medical Innovations Inc., EDGE Mobility System, Gymreapers, Iron Bull Strength, KAATSU Global Inc., Saga Fitness, Shape savages, The Occlusion Cuff, and Vikingstrength AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Rehabilitation centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Rehabilitation centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Rehabilitation centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Rehabilitation centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Rehabilitation centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Wellness and fitness centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Wellness and fitness centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Wellness and fitness centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Wellness and fitness centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Wellness and fitness centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Homecare settings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Homecare settings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Homecare settings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Homecare settings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Homecare settings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Occlusion training band - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Occlusion training band - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Occlusion training band - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Occlusion training band - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Occlusion training band - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Double wrap occlusion training band - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Double wrap occlusion training band - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Double wrap occlusion training band - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Double wrap occlusion training band - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Double wrap occlusion training band - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 BFR Bands and Exerscribe Inc.

Exhibit 107: BFR Bands and Exerscribe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: BFR Bands and Exerscribe Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: BFR Bands and Exerscribe Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Delfi Medical Innovations Inc.

Exhibit 110: Delfi Medical Innovations Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Delfi Medical Innovations Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Delfi Medical Innovations Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 EDGE Mobility System

Exhibit 113: EDGE Mobility System - Overview



Exhibit 114: EDGE Mobility System - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: EDGE Mobility System - Key offerings

11.6 Gymreapers

Exhibit 116: Gymreapers - Overview



Exhibit 117: Gymreapers - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Gymreapers - Key offerings

11.7 Iron Bull Strength

Exhibit 119: Iron Bull Strength - Overview



Exhibit 120: Iron Bull Strength - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Iron Bull Strength - Key offerings

11.8 KAATSU Global Inc.

Exhibit 122: KAATSU Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: KAATSU Global Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: KAATSU Global Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Saga Fitness

Exhibit 125: Saga Fitness - Overview



Exhibit 126: Saga Fitness - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Saga Fitness - Key offerings

11.10 Shape savages

Exhibit 128: Shape savages - Overview



Exhibit 129: Shape savages - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Shape savages - Key offerings

11.11 The Occlusion Cuff

Exhibit 131: The Occlusion Cuff - Overview



Exhibit 132: The Occlusion Cuff - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: The Occlusion Cuff - Key offerings

11.12 Vikingstrength AS

Exhibit 134: Vikingstrength AS - Overview



Exhibit 135: Vikingstrength AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Vikingstrength AS - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

