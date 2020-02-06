Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Devices Industry, 2026 - New Study Discovers 16 New Gene Regions Linked to Diabetic Kidney Disease
Feb 06, 2020, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Devices - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026.
The market for Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices is driven by rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide and increasing geriatric population. Additionally, growing awareness about diabetes preventive care and new technology developments are expected to boost the market.
North America leads the global market for Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Devices, accounting for 36.9% market share in 2019, which is projected to reach US$8.7 billion by 2026. During the same period, demand for Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices in Asia-Pacific is likely to post the fastest CAGR of 8.7% between 2019 and 2026.
Research Findings & Coverage
- Global market for Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices is studied in this report with respect to product categories, product types and end-use sectors
- The report estimates/projects the market size of Blood Monitoring Devices by product categories/types and end-use sectors in each major region/country globally for the analysis period
- Closed Loop Artificial Pancreas Effectively Controls Blood Glucose Levels than Conventional Treatments
- Flash Glucose Monitoring Improves Glucose Control at High Risk of Dysglycemia
- Salivary Proteome Test May Predict and Prevent Type 1 Diabetes Complications
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Radar Technologies to Monitor Blood Glucose Levels
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 48
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 206 companies
The market for product categories/types of Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices is analyzed in this study includes the following:
- Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices
- Glucometer Devices
- Test Strips
- Lancets
- Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring (CBGM) Devices
- Sensors
- Transmitters & Receivers
- Insulin Pumps
The report analyzes the market for the major end-use sectors of Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices including:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Home Settings
- Diagnostic Centers
Geographic Coverage
- North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America)
- Rest of World
Key Topics Covered
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 Diabetes
1.1.2 Symptoms of Diabetes
1.1.3 Classification of Diabetes
1.1.3.1 Type I Diabetes
1.1.3.2 Type II Diabetes
1.1.3.3 Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM)
1.1.3.4 Other Specific Types of diabetes
1.1.3.4.1 Genetic defects of -cell function
1.1.3.4.2 Genetic Defects in Insulin Action
1.1.3.4.3 Diseases of the Exocrine Pancreas
1.1.3.4.4 Diseases of the Endocrine System
1.1.3.4.5 Drug- or Chemical-Induced Diabetes
1.1.3.4.6 Infections
1.1.3.4.7 Uncommon Forms of Immune-Mediated Diabetes
1.1.3.4.8 Other Genetic Syndromes Sometimes Associated with Diabetes
1.1.4 Prediabetes
1.1.5 Diagnosis of Diabetes
1.1.6 Accuracy Assessment Tools and Standards
1.1.7 Complications of Diabetes
1.1.7.1 Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA)
1.1.7.2 Hyperosmolar Hyperglycemic Nonketotic Syndrome (HHNS)
1.1.7.3 Diabetic Retinopathy (DR)
1.1.7.4 Cardiovascular disease
1.1.7.5 Diabetic Nephropathy
1.1.7.6 Diabetic Neuropathy
1.1.7.7 Other Complications
1.1.8 Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices
1.1.8.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG)
1.1.8.1.1 SMBG Glucometer Devices
1.1.8.1.2 SMBG Test Strips
1.1.8.1.3 SMBG Lancets
1.1.8.2 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices (CBGM)
1.1.8.2.1 CBGM Sensors
1.1.8.2.2 CBGM Transmitters & Receivers
1.1.8.2.3 CBGM Insulin Pumps
1.1.9 Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Technologies
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 New Study Discover 16 New Gene Regions Linked to Diabetic Kidney Disease
2.2 Closed Loop Artificial Pancreas Effectively Controls Blood Glucose Levels than Conventional Treatments
2.3 Discovery of Methionine Molecule Probably Predict Type 1 Diabetes in Children
2.4 Flash Glucose Monitoring Improves Glucose Control at High Risk of Dysglycemia
2.5 Global Prevalence of Diabetes Anticipate to Increase Approximately 700 Million by 2045
2.6 Poor Glycemic Control Associated to Fragility Bone Fractures in Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus
2.7 Dental Examination Provides a Way to Identify Diabetes Risk
2.8 Recent Developments in Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Technologies
2.8.1 Reusable Smart Insulin Pens: New Way to Treat Diabetes
2.8.2 Salivary Proteome Test May Predict and Prevent Type 1 Diabetes Complications
2.8.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Radar Technologies to Monitor Blood Glucose Levels
2.8.4 New Biosensing Contact Lens to Monitor Blood Glucose Levels
2.8.5 Self-Powered, Adhesive Patch Could Help Diabetics Monitor Glucose Level during Exercise
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- Abbott Laboratories (United States)
- Apex Biotechnology Corp. (Taiwan)
- Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States)
- Beurer GmbH (Germany)
- Bionime Corporation (Taiwan)
- Cequr S.A. (Switzerland)
- Cnoga Medical Ltd. (Israel)
- Dariohealth Corp. (United States)
- Entra Health Systems LLC (United States)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)
- Insulet Corporation (United States)
- Lifescan, Inc. (United States)
- Medtronic PLC (Ireland)
- Medtronic Diabetes (United States)
- Nipro Corporation (Japan)
- Nipro Diagnostics (Uk) Limited
- Nipro Australia Pty Ltd.
- Nova Biomedical (United States)
- Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)
- Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Rossmax International Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Sanofi S.A. (France)
- Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (United States)
- Sinocare Inc. (China)
- Taidoc Technology Corporation (Taiwan)
- Terumo Corporation (Japan)
- Trividia Health, Inc. (United States)
4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
- Launch of Omnipod DASH System in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands by Insulet
- Klue Acquired by Medtronic
- US FDA Granted Breakthrough Device Designation for Beta Bionics' iLet Bionic Pancreas System
- Launch of BEAT Diabetes Offering Broadened Nemaura's SugarBEAT CGM Capabilities
- Launch of DarioHealth's Digital Diabetes Program on Walmart.com
- New Eversense CGM System with Non-Adjunctive Claim Introduced by Senseonics in United States
- Tandem Diabetes Care's t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Basal-IQ Technology Approved by Health Canada
- Unveiling of ACON Laboratories' On Call Extra Mobile Glucose Monitoring Systems in Europe and Latin America
- US FDA Clearance for Use of Novo Nordisk's Fiasp Insulin with Insulet's Omnipod Systems for Adults
- Ypsomed Broadened Diabetes Therapy Offerings by Forming New Collaborations
- Abbott Joined Forces with Tandem Diabetes Care to Develop and Commercialize Integrated Diabetes Solutions
- Abbott in Collaboration with Omada Health Develop Integrated Digital Health and Coaching Solution for Type 2 Diabetics
- Partnership of LifeScan and Willis Towers Watson Broaden the Adoption of OneTouch Reveal Plus
- Insulet Receives FDA Clearance to Market Omnipod DASH System as an Integrated Insulin Pump
- Abbott Develops New Tools and Connectivity with Sanofi to Drive Meaningful Change in Diabetes Care
- Launch of On Call Express Voice by ACON Laboratories in the US
- Medtronic and Novo Nordisk Form Digital Solutions Development Pact to Aid Diabetics
- Public Reimbursement for Abbott's FreeStyle Libre System in Ontario and Quebec
- Opening Ceremony of Ypsomed's Schwerin Production Unit
- Market Launch of Insulet Omnipod DASH System Mobile Apps
- First Shipments of Nemaura Medical's SugarBEAT CGM to Diabetics and Pre-Diabetics in the UK
- Beta Bionics Forms Infusion Set Development Pact with ConvaTec's Unomedical Subsidiary
- Application for De Novo 510(k) Clearance from US FDA Submitted by Nemaura Medical for SugarBEAT
- FDA Approves Senseonics' Eversense 90-Day CGM System with Non-Adjunctive Claim
- Nemaura Medical's SugarBEAT CGM Receives CE Mark Approval
- LifeScan and Sanvita Medical Form CGM Sensors Distribution Pact
- Inauguration of Insulet's New Global Headquarters and Production Plant in US
- Nemaura's SugarBEAT Integrated with New Predictive Alert Functionality
- LifeScan's New OneTouch Verio Reflect System Receives Health Canada Approval
- LifeScan Launches OneTouch Reveal Plus Mobile App in Canada
- Upgrading and Expansion of Novo Nordisk's Manufacturing Plants in Denmark
- Production and Commercial Operations of Cellnovo Discontinued
- Eversense Bridge Patient Access Program Launched by Senseonics in the US
- Keto-Mojo Form Personal Health Management Solution Development Pact with Heads Up Health
- TPMENA to Distribute Nemaura Medical's SugarBEAT CGM in the Gulf Cooperation Council Region
- Tandem Diabetes Care is Now an Approved Vendor of Insulin Pumps for ADP in Ontario
- Integration of Eversense CGM Data into Glooko Diabetes Data Management Platform
- Terumo to Sell Dexcom G4 Platinum CGM System in Japan
- BIOCORP Partnered with DreaMed Diabetes Concerning a Global Solution for Diabetes Compliance
- Abbott Inked a Non-Exclusive Partnership with Novo Nordisk to Make Diabetes Management Easier
- US FDA Classified t:slim X2 Insulin Pump as the First in New ACE Pump Category
- Senseonics and Geo-Med Join Forces for Providing Access to Eversense CGM to Diabetic Veterans
- US Patent Granted for Nemaura Medical's SugarBEAT Glucose Sensing Algorithm
- FDA Indication for MRI Received by Eversense CGM Sensor
- BD Nano 2nd Generation Pen Needles Receives US FDA 510(k) Clearance
- Ascensia and POCTech to Co-Develop Next Generation CGM Systems
- Nemaura to Commercially Launch SugarBEAT in Qatar
- Development of Samsung Galaxy Smartphone-Controlled Omnipod System
- LifeScan Diabetes Institute is the New Name of Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Institute
- Eversense CGM Receives FDA Approval to Train and Certify Healthcare Providers on Sensor Placement
- OneTouch Verio Reflect Blood Glucose Meter Revealed by LifeScan
- LifeScan Unveils Latest Version of OneTouch Reveal Mobile App
- Innovus Pharma's GlucoGorx Blood Glucose Monitoring System and Test Strip Eligible for Medicare Reimbursement
- Health Canada Medical Device License Granted for Tandem Diabetes Care's t:slim X2 Insulin Pump
- Novo Nordisk's Fiasp Safe for Use in Insulet's Omnipod Insulin Management System in Europe
- CE Mark for Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 System in Europe
- Plans to Launch Novo Nordisk's First Connected Insulin Pens
- ARKRAY and A&T Corporation Form Business Development Pact in Diabetes Testing
- New Patent from US PTO Broadens GlySens Incorporated's Glucose Sensor Patent Portfolio
- Ypsomed to Develop mylife YpsoPump Insulin Pump in Collaboration with JDRF
- t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Basal-IQ Technology Unveiled by Tandem Diabetes Care in the US
- Ziylo Ltd Fully Acquired by Novo Nordisk
- CuraTec Nordic's Initial Order for 100 Units of GlucoTrack
- Eversense CGM System Now Accessible at Trained and Authorized US Diabetes Clinics
- US FDA Approves Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 14 Day Flash Glucose Monitoring system
- Integrity Applications and CuraTec Nordic Form GlucoTrack Distribution Pact
- CeQur to Launch Two New Wearable Insulin Pens
- FDA Granted 510(k) Clearance to StatStrip Glucose Hospital Meter System
- Calibra Acquired by CeQur
- Beta Bionics Receives FDA Approval to Begin Home-Use Clinical Testing of an Eversense-integrated iLet Bionic Pancreas System
- Insulet and Glooko Join Forces to Remotely Sync Omnipod System Data Using Glooko+diasend
- Integration of Senseonics' Eversense CGM Systems with Glooko's Diabetes Data Management Platform
- MediWise Acquired by MTI
- Insulet's Omnipod System Selected as the Preferred Insulin Pump for Diabetics in British Columbia
- Direct Commercial Operations of Insulet's Omnipod System Started in Europe
- CE Mark Approval for Medtronic's MiniMed 670G Hybrid Closed Loop System
- Commercial Accessibility of Sugar.IQ Smart Diabetes Assistant
- FDA Approval for Medtronic's MiniMed 670G Hybrid Closed Loop System for T1D Children aged 7-13
- Senseonics' Eversense CGM System Receives Premarket Approval from FDA
- Tandem's t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Basal-IQ Technology Receives FDA Approval
- US FDA Granted a De Novo Request for DreaMed Advisor Pro
- Dexcom G5, the First and Only Mobile-Enabled CGM System for Medicare Diabetes Patients
- Integration of Senseonics' Eversense CGM System into Beta Bionics' iLet Bionic Pancreas System
- FDA 510 (k) Clearance for Insulet's Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System
- Nemaura Medical and Dallas Burston Ethitronix Collaborated for European Commercialization of SugarBEAT
- Beta Bionics Obtains FDA Approval to Start a Home-Use Clinical Trial of iLet Bionic Pancreas
- Ascensia Diabetes Care Launches Upgraded CONTOURDIABETES Application to Support Self-Management
- Terumo to be the Exclusive Distributor of Dexcom's Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems in Japan
- Insulet to Partner with Two Highly-Experienced Diabetes Distributors to Expand into Europe
- Tandem's t: slim X2 Insulin Pump Gains CE Mark
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inks Insulin Pump Distribution Deals in Australia and New Zealand
- Tandem Diabetes Care to Enter Distribution Deal with Movi SpA
- Bionime to Open Subsidiary in Malaysia
- Ypsomed to Establish its First Subsidiary in North America
- Market Approval for New DexCom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System from FDA
- FDA Approves Medtronic's Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring System
- For SugarBEAT Commercial Launch, Nemaura Expands Manufacturing Capabilities
- Medtronic Wins FDA Approval for New Guardian Sensor 3 Arm Indication
- Medtronic Launches MiniMed Mio Advance Infusion Set
- Senseonics Holdings to Unveil Updated Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring System in EMEA Markets
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Rubin Medical Signs Distribution Deal for Insulin Pump Products
- DreaMed Diabetes' Insulin Therapy Management Platform Wins CE Mark
- Abbott Launches Freestyle LibreLink Glucose Monitoring Mobile Application in Europe
- Ypsomed Introduces Mylife App for Digital Diabetes Therapy Solutions
- ARKRAY Strengthens Production Capacity in China
- Ascensia Diabetes Care, Insulet Corporation to Enter into Non-Exclusive Commercial Deal
- Intuity Medical Receives $70M Debt and Equity Fund to Launch POGO Automatic Blood Glucose Monitoring System
- Abbott's FreeStyle Libre CGM System Available to Medicare Patients
- Tandem Inaugurates New Manufacturing Facility in San Diego
- Integrity Applications, MediReva to Enter into Distribution Agreement for GlucoTrack in the Netherlands
- Zealand Pharma and Beta Bionics Reinforces Their Partnership to Advance the Development of a Dual- Hormone Bionic Pancreas
- Tandem Diabetes Care Issued U.S. Patent: Insulin Pump Based Expert System
- Ascensia Diabetes Care to Partner with Health2sync to Bring Digital Diabetes Solution
- Ypsomed to Supply Bigfoot Biomedical with Orbit Infusion Sets
- Ypsomed to Establish New Subsidiaries in Europe
- FDA Approved Abbott's Freestyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System
- ARKRAY Expands the Line-Up for the BG Sensor
- BD Launches Ultra-Fine Micro 6mm Pen Needles for Injection Pens
- NHS Reimbursement Approval for Abbott's Freestyle Libre System
- Ascensia Diabetes Care Inks Technology Collaboration Quattro Folia
- Eversense XL Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Receives CE Mark Approval
- New Stat Profile Prime plus VET Critical Care Analyzer from Nova Biomedical
- Abbott's Freestyle Libre System Gains Reimbursement in Japan
- Nemaura and Device Technologies to Sign Heads of Agreement for SugarBEAT
- Senseonics to Collaborate With TypeZero Technologies and Roche Diabetes Care
- Bionime Corporation Unveils GM700SB Bluetooth Glucometer in Taiwan
- Abbott and Bigfoot Biomedical to Partner to Develop Diabetes Technologies
- Health Canada License Approval for Abbott's Freestyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System
- Ascensia Diabetes Care Enters Global Technology Partnership with Voluntis
- Ascensia Diabetes Care Inks Strategic Alliance Deal with Insulet Corporation
- Medtronic's MiniMed 670 G Hybrid Closed Loop System in the US Launched by Ascensia
- Dexcom G5 Mobile App for Android Devices Wins US FDA Approval
- Senseonics Holdings and TypeZero Technologies Inks R&D License Deal
- French Health Ministry Grants National Reimbursement for Abbott's Freestyle Libre System
- Biocon Launches Ypsomed's INSUPen Pro Introduced in Malaysia
- CE Mark Approval for Nova Biomedical's Allegro Analyzer
- Ascensia and Glooko Collaborate to Integrate Diabetes Management Solutions
- Terumo to Open a New Branch in Yangon
- DexCom Introduces Cloud-Based Diabetes Platform in EMEA
- DexCom Launches G5 Mobile CGM System in Europe and South Africa
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Overview by Product Category
5.1.1 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Overview by Geographic Region
5.1.2 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market by Product Type
5.1.2.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Product Type Market Overview by Global Region
5.1.2.1.1 SMBG Glucometer Devices
5.1.2.1.2 SMBG Test Strips
5.1.2.1.3 SMBG Lancets
5.1.3 Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Overview by Geographic Region
5.1.4 Global Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by Product Type
5.1.4.1 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Product Type Market Overview by Global Region
5.1.4.1.1 CBGM Sensors
5.1.4.1.2 CBGM Transmitters & Receivers
5.1.4.1.3 CBGM Insulin Pumps
5.2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Overview by End-Use Sector
5.2.1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices End-Use Sector Market Overview by Global Region
5.2.1.1 Hospitals & Clinics
5.2.1.2 Home Settings
5.2.1.3 Diagnostic Centers
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6. NORTH AMERICA
7. EUROPE
8. ASIA-PACIFIC
9. SOUTH AMERICA
10. REST OF WORLD
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. Rest of World
A-Z List of Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- ACON Laboratories, Inc.
- Agamatrix, Inc.
- Apex Biotechnology Corp.
- Arkray Inc.
- Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Beta Bionics, Inc.
- Beurer GmbH
- Bionime Corporation
- Cequr S.A.
- Cnoga Medical Ltd.
- Dariohealth Corp.
- Debiotech S.A.
- Dexcom, Inc.
- Dreamed Diabetes Ltd.
- Entra Health Systems LLC
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Glooko Inc.
- Glucovation, Inc.
- Glysens Incorporated
- Insulet Corporation
- Integrity Applications
- Intuity Medical, Inc.
- Lifescan, Inc.
- Medisana GmbH
- Mediwise | Medical Wireless Sensing Ltd.
- Medtronic PLC
- Nemaura Medical Inc.
- Nipro Corporation
- Nova Biomedical
- Noviosense BV
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- Pharmatech Solutions, Inc.
- Rossmax International Ltd
- Sanofi S.A.
- Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc.
- Sinocare Inc.
- Taidoc Technology Corporation
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
- Terumo Corporation
- Trividia Health, Inc.
- Valeritas, Inc.
- Ypsomed Holding AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a87xx2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article