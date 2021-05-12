Blood Glucose Monitoring Consumables Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: Increasing Vendor Focus on Recurring Revenue Through Consumables

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Glucose Monitoring Consumables Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Blood Monitoring Consumables Market Report.



The global blood glucose monitoring consumables market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2020-2026.



The market has witnessed significant growth due to the growing prevalence of diabetes and the increasing awareness of self-management of diabetes. The prevalence of diabetes worldwide increases at an alarming rate due to changing lifestyles, growing alcohol consumption, and increasing smokers.

However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the introduction of advanced test strips and lancets influence the digital diabetes management market's growth. The increased demand for self-care/homecare devices is also contributing to the usage of BGM consumables.

With an increase in the sale of blood glucose meters, test strips, and lancets, the market offers tremendous growth opportunities for global, regional, and local vendors. Therefore, many vendors strategically focus on the development and commercial launches for regular blood glucose monitoring, which increases the demand for consumables.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



In 2020, North America dominated the market due to its developed healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness of diabetics among patients. The usage of CGM sensors, test strips, lancets, and lancing devices is high among patients. The impact of COVID-19 has been increased in the region, with the US accounting for the highest infection rates.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, LifeScan, Abbott, and Ascensia are the major global players in the blood glucose consumables market.

New product approvals/launches coupled with increased R&D activities are the major strategies implemented by vendors to expand presence, enhance market growth, and sustain the market position. Vendors are actively launching innovative devices to penetrate and tap the high growth potential of the market. Vendors are aggressively engaged in R&D activities and plan to launch several innovative products in the coming years.

For instance, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Medtronic, Dexcom, LifeScan, and Ascensia Diabetes Care dominate the market due to continuous product innovations and launches. Several companies are developing or commercializing products such as CGM sensors with increased lifespan, advanced test strips, lancets, and lancing devices, respectively, for continuous and self-monitoring blood glucose devices in the market.



Prominent Vendors

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Dexcom

Medtronic

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holding

LifeScan

Other Prominent Vendors

77 Elektronika Kft

ARKRAY

A. Menarini Diagnostics

AgaMatrix

Alliance International

B. Braun Melsungen

Bionime

Bioptik

BioTest Medical

BTNX

EASYMAX

i-SENS

iHealth Lab

MED TRUST

Medisana

Major BioSystem

Sanofi

TaiDoc Technology

Terumo

Trividia Health

HMD

Rossmax International

Bioland Technology

e-Linkcare Meditech

Diagnosis SA

Microlife

Ypsomed

National Diagnostics Products

Norditalia

IME-DC

