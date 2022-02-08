Blood Grouping Reagents Market - 49% of Growth to Originate from North America | Hospitals & Blood banks Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into segments such as hospitals and blood banks, clinical laboratories, and academic and research institutes.

Blood grouping reagents are extensively used in emergency departments, urgent care centers, and intensive care units (ICU) of hospitals. The rise in the number of hospitals and clinics, and growing blood donation activities are a few factors boosting the need for blood grouping reagents from hospitals and clinics. The market growth by the hospitals and blood banks segment will be faster than that of the market by the clinical laboratories and academic and research institutes segments. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the blood grouping reagents market size.

By Geography, the market is classified as Asia , Europe , North America , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for blood transfusions. The increasing number of emergency cases, including road accidents that lead to blood loss, have boosted the demand for blood transfusions. Patients with disorders, such as sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, hemolytic anemia, and hemophilia, also require blood transfusions. Furthermore, the demand for blood grouping to determine the fetal blood group in pregnant women is increasing. As a result, the demand for blood group typing products is rising, fueling the blood grouping reagents market growth. However, the risks associated with blood transfusion will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the blood-grouping reagents market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Company Profiles

The blood grouping reagents market is currently concentrated. However, the concentration of the market landscape is expected to reduce over the forecast period owing to the rise in the entry of new players. The blood-grouping reagents market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., DIAGAST, Grifols SA, Immucor Inc., Merck KGaA, Novacyt SA, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Quotient Ltd., Rapid Labs Ltd., and Ybio Inc. The factor that is attributed to the growing business opportunities due to the rising penetration of healthcare facilities, especially in the rural areas of emerging economies, which has increased the demand for blood transfusions and blood group typing, and blood donations.

Blood-Grouping Reagents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 443.28 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 10.00 Regional analysis Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., DIAGAST, Grifols SA, Immucor Inc., and Merck KGaA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

