Blood Pressure 911 Review: PhytAge Labs Supplement Ingredients Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood Pressure 911 Review is a supplement that promises to give people suffering from blood pressure a solution to their condition. It uses a safe and natural approach borrowed from Japanese folk medicine. This solution was published in the Archives of Internal Medicine in 1913 as it proves a solution to the blood pressure woes of people across the globe. Over 28,853 people have so far benefited from this supplement to lower blood pressure. The manufacturer promises it works for people in any age bracket who suffer from any blood pressure severity. It also works alongside prescribed medication without causing any counteraction.

Statistics have it that 45% of adults in the US suffer from high blood pressure. That accounts for 108 million individuals or nearly half of the population. In 2018 alone, almost half a million deaths were caused by hypertension as the primary cause. Hypertension is diastolic pressure which equals or exceeds 80 mm of Hg or systolic pressure which equals or exceeds 130 mm of Hg or. Only a quarter of adults seen to have high blood pressure have it under control, with 45% of adults with uncontrolled hypertension having it ranging around 140/90 mm Hg or higher.

High blood pressure (HBP) alone cost the US around $131 billion every year between 2003 and 2014. While more men get susceptible to hypertension than women, only 4% more men get it than women. The difference stands at 47% for men versus 43% for women. These statistics alarm, and though conventional medicine tries to solve this struggle, millions still suffer each year.

Many of the people suffering from HBP do not know they have it. The condition brings a greater risk of damage to internal organs such as the heart, brain, kidneys, eyes, and blood vessels.

HBP's health risk includes stroke, heart disease, failure, and attacks, kidney disease, vascular dementia, and peripheral arterial disease. These conditions can give rise to permanent blindness or blurry vision, kidney failure, sexual dysfunction, brittle bones, obstructive sleep apnea, insomnia, memory loss, and diminished immunity.

Blood Pressure 911 Review got derived from indigenous Japanese farmers who never suffered from HPB or any related illnesses. The findings reveal that certain foods consumed by these traditional communities prevent them from developing HBP. These foods interact with the body to relax the potassium channel, also known as KCNQ5, which lowers blood pressure. They can extract the calcium plaque that has covered the blood vessel walls over time. They also get to relax the blood vessels and bring them their flexibility back.

The findings were recorded in the Archives of Internal Medicine. They gave way to this supplement's formation through a Japanese doctor who used to use the combination of foods to alleviate HBP in his patients. Three core ingredients help control the body's blood pressure and normalize it. The Buchu Leaf has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antifungal properties derived from the antioxidants, bioflavonoids, and vitamins abundant.

This supplement also uses Juniper Berry used in ancient times to give Greek athletes stamina and vitality. It lowers blood pressure using the antioxidants it contains. This particular ingredient has gone through various studies, one of which has gotten recorded in The Journal of Food Science and Nutrition. The Olive Leaf also comes in to aid in the blood pressure-lowering process. A recent study documented in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition involving 60 individuals across six weeks discovered that olive leaf extract lowered blood pressure effectively. Researchers also added Hawthorne, Garlic, Green Tea, and Hibiscus to the list of ingredients in this supplement to bolster its blood pressure-reducing abilities.

Thousands of people have benefited from Blood Pressure 911 Review. People starting it get advised to take it for at least one month to tap into its benefits. Numerous reviews have come back to the company. Clients continue testifying of the supplement, enabling them to wake up with renewed energy. They have gotten back the ability to enjoy foods they had to stop taking. They also can engage in activities they had to stop, and finally, get back their intimacy with their partners.

While the manufacturer encourages people to take it for at least one month, the supplement has great demand from people already taking it. The processing also takes a longer time than conventional medicine due to getting the best ingredients for it. People get advised to purchase supplies for at least four months to avoid getting disappointed. The benefit of getting a package of four months includes accessing a great discount while knowing the next couple of months are covered.

Blood Pressure 911 Review comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee to ensure clients have confidence with it working or getting their money back. The manufacturer also says that they get to add $100 to the refund if they return the product. That talks of confidence from the manufacturer's side.

Official Website: https://www.bloodpressure911.com/

Contact Details:

[email protected]

PhytAge Laboratories

37 Inverness Drive East, Suite 100

Englewood, CO 80112

Phone: 1-800-822-5753

SOURCE Blood Pressure 911