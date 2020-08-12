Blood Pressure Monitoring Market Revenue to Cross USD 2.9B by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by Product (Mercury Sphygmomanometer, Aneroid Sphygmomanometer, Digital Sphygmomanometer {Wrist Electronic, Arm Electronic}), Operation (Manual, Electric, Automatic, Semiautomatic), Configuration (Portable, Desk Mounted, Floor Standing, Wall Mounted), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of blood pressure monitoring will cross $2.9 billion by 2026.

The high burden of chronic diseases, especially cardiovascular diseases, will drive the blood pressure monitoring market revenue. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading factor of mortality and leads to over 18 million deaths annually. Hypertension/high blood pressure is a serious medical condition that substantially elevates the risk of heart, kidney brain, and other diseases. Over one billion people across the world suffer from hypertension, with almost two-thirds of them living in low- and middle-income countries. In addition, rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, smoking, unhealthy dietary habits, and increasing geriatric population across the world is significantly contributing to the disease prevalence.

The aneroid sphygmomanometer segment valuation was around USD 618 million in 2019, due to its advantages, such as providing quick and easy blood pressure reading. Additionally, it is relatively less expensive and easy to use and, hence, preferred among the medical students.

The manual blood pressure monitoring market valued at over USD 656 million in 2019, led by growing adoption among healthcare professionals, owing to accuracy in blood pressure measurement. Furthermore, electric sphygmomanometers are estimated to witness unprecedented market growth. Ease in use, technological developments and demand for effective measurement tools will fuel the segment's revenue.

Portable blood pressure monitoring devices held the largest revenue share in 2019 and are projected to follow the same trend during the forecast period. These devices are small, lightweight, and user-friendly, owing to which there is a high demand among healthcare professionals. Hence, high convenience, coupled with associated benefits, is anticipated to drive customer preference.

Germany's blood pressure monitoring market accounted for over a 16% revenue share in 2019. The rising geriatric population coupled with growing disease burden has resulted in a large number of visits to healthcare facilities. Increasing investments for the development of effective and accurate blood pressure monitors are some other factors that are supplementing the market size in the country. Moreover, standardization of accuracy and safety of sphygmomanometers by the European Union has increased the demand and acceptance of monitoring devices among the masses.

Hospitals' end-use segment is predicted to witness a lucrative growth over the coming years, attributed to the growing number of patients visiting the hospital owing to several reasons such as high blood pressure, chest pain, heart attacks, respiratory problems, among others will augment the segment growth.

Some of the major companies operating in the blood pressure monitoring market are OMRON Corporation, A&D Company, Microlife Corporation, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Acoma Medical, American Diagnostic Corporation, CONTEC Medical, Ciga Healthcare among others. Industry players are constantly focusing on strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions to consolidate their market presence. For instance, in January 2020, Spengler and Holtex joined their forces to form leading medical devices firm. This merger is expected to lead to the expansion of the distribution and sales networks, thereby fueling the business revenue of the firm.

