Blood Pressure Transducers Market Size to Grow by USD 113.67 million, Increasing Incidence of Hypertension Coupled with the Geriatric Population to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The blood pressure transducers market will be driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of hypertension coupled with the geriatric population. Hypertension is a significant risk factor for the overall mortality rate globally. It increases the risk of diseases such as stroke, heart disease, and kidney failure by putting pressure on artery walls. High blood pressure can also cause harm to the brain by causing a transient ischemic attack, stroke, dementia, and mild cognitive impairment. The rising aging population, along with high levels of cholesterol, high blood pressure, obesity, sedentary lifestyles, alcohol, smoking, pre-hypertension, and diabetes, increases the incidence of cardiovascular diseases. The aging population is likely to drive the adoption of digital blood pressure monitors, as blood pressure increases with age. Therefore, the aging population, coupled with hypertension, is expected to drive the growth of the global blood pressure transducers market.
The blood pressure transducers market size is expected to grow by USD 113.67 million from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period.
- ADInstruments Pty Ltd.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- BIOPAC Systems Inc.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- Harvard Bioscience Inc.
- ICU Medical Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Merit Medical Systems Inc.
- Smiths Group Plc
- Utah Medical Products Inc.
- Disposable blood pressure transducers - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Reusable blood pressure transducers - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025
The disposable blood pressure transducers segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Their availability of a wide range of products is expected to increase the accessibility of end-users to a range of advanced blood pressure transducers as per their specific requirements. The disposable blood pressure monitors market is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period due to a shift in the preference of customers toward disposable blood pressure transducers.
North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of hypertension, coupled with the geriatric population, will drive the growth of the blood pressure transducers market in North America during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the blood pressure transducers market in North America.
|
Blood Pressure Transducers Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.23%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 113.67 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.00
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
ADInstruments Pty Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, BIOPAC Systems Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Harvard Bioscience Inc., ICU Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Smiths Group Plc, and Utah Medical Products Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 04: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 14: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 15: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Disposable blood pressure transducers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 16: Disposable blood pressure transducers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 17: Disposable blood pressure transducers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Reusable blood pressure transducers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 18: Reusable blood pressure transducers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 19: Reusable blood pressure transducers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 20: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 21: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 22: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 23: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 32: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 35: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 36: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 37: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 38: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 39: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 ADInstruments Pty Ltd.
- Exhibit 40: ADInstruments Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 41: ADInstruments Pty Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 42: ADInstruments Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Exhibit 43: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Overview
- Exhibit 44: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key news
- Exhibit 46: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 47: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Segment focus
- 10.5 BIOPAC Systems Inc.
- 10.6 Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- Exhibit 52: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 55: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 56: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Harvard Bioscience Inc.
- Exhibit 57: Harvard Bioscience Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Harvard Bioscience Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 59: Harvard Bioscience Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 60: Harvard Bioscience Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 ICU Medical Inc.
- Exhibit 61: ICU Medical Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: ICU Medical Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: ICU Medical Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 64: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news
- Exhibit 67: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- 10.10 Merit Medical Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 69: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Smiths Group Plc
- Exhibit 72: Smiths Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Smiths Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Smiths Group Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 75: Smiths Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Smiths Group Plc - Segment focus
- 10.12 Utah Medical Products Inc.
- Exhibit 77: Utah Medical Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Utah Medical Products Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: Utah Medical Products Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 81: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 83: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations
