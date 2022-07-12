Blood Pressure Transducers Market Size to Grow by USD 113.67 million, Increasing Incidence of Hypertension Coupled with the Geriatric Population to Drive Growth - Technavio

Technavio offers useful insights and analysis that help businesses reach their highest potential. Download a Sample Report

Major Blood Pressure Transducers Companies

ADInstruments Pty Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BIOPAC Systems Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Harvard Bioscience Inc.

ICU Medical Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Smiths Group Plc

Utah Medical Products Inc.

Blood Pressure Transducers Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Disposable blood pressure transducers - size and forecast 2020-2025

Reusable blood pressure transducers - size and forecast 2020-2025

Blood Pressure Transducers Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

Revenue-generating Product Segments

The disposable blood pressure transducers segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Their availability of a wide range of products is expected to increase the accessibility of end-users to a range of advanced blood pressure transducers as per their specific requirements. The disposable blood pressure monitors market is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period due to a shift in the preference of customers toward disposable blood pressure transducers.

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of hypertension, coupled with the geriatric population, will drive the growth of the blood pressure transducers market in North America during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the blood pressure transducers market in North America.

Blood Pressure Transducers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.23% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 113.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ADInstruments Pty Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, BIOPAC Systems Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Harvard Bioscience Inc., ICU Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Smiths Group Plc, and Utah Medical Products Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

