Blood Warmer Devices Market: A Deep Dive Into Factors that will Help Vendors Stay Ahead of Competitors - Technavio

Sep 15, 2022, 01:15 ET
Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key vendors operating in the blood warmer devices market is Barkey GmbH and Co. KG. The company offers ranger blood fluid warming unit, which is designed to provide warm fluid to patients during operation. The market also has the presence of a few other major players, such as Becton Dickinson and Co., BIEGLER GmbH, EMIT Corp., Estill Medical Technologies Inc., and Gentherm Inc.
The blood warmer devices market is fragmented. The market is highly competitive, with the presence of well-established vendors. The development and manufacturing of blood warmer devices are complex and cost-intensive. Hence, new players are not expected to enter the market easily.
Key strategies used by vendors to overcome the above challenges have been identified by Technavio. Vendors should heavily invest in innovative technologies for developing efficient and high-performance blood warmer devices for customers to stay ahead of their competitors.
Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments.
The blood warmer devices market size is expected to grow by USD 366.99 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period.
Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology.
Vendors in the blood warmer devices market can take advantage of a few factors that will work in their favor. The increasing prevalence of hypothermia is one of these factors. In the US, approximately 67% of hypothermia-related deaths are seen among males annually due to excessive natural cold. Blood warmer devices are used for reducing the risk of hypothermia that is associated with the infusion of cold blood products. Hypothermia can be caused by environmental exposure, the opening of body cavities, infusion of cold fluids and blood, and impaired thermos regulatory control. Blood warmer devices help in keeping the blood warm and maintain a normal temperature. Hence, the global blood warmer devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.
|
Blood Warmer Devices Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 366.99 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.97
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Barkey GmbH and Co. KG, Becton Dickinson and Co., BIEGLER GmbH, EMIT Corp., Estill Medical Technologies Inc., Gentherm Inc., ICU Medical Inc., LIFE WARMER, MEQU, SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG, Sino Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., Smisson Cartledge Biomedical LLC, Stihler Electronic GmbH, Stryker Corp., The Surgical Co., Vyaire Medical Inc., 3M Co., and Belmont Medical Technologies
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Health Care Market Reports
