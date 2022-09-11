Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas Releases Teaser for "Hybrid Champion" Gameplay

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas," a free-to-play role-playing game (RPG) for iOS and Android, has released a new teaser for their hybrid champions gameplay. The latest development will bring a unique gaming experience, empowering players to create new hybrid champions that combine the skills and appearances of their other heroes in a mix & match style.

The game was released by leading mobile game development and publishing company GOAT Games on June 23 in English-language regions including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, and New Zealand. The immensely popular game was ranked number one on the U.S. IOS Top New Free Chart on its launch day and gained over 1 million users within the first month.

The game has already featured a "marriage system" that allows players to harness the power of the champions' bloodlines to create new generations of hybrid heroes that will inherit the skills and power of their predecessors. This new system promises to combine these elements with long-awaited visuals, so that new hybrid champions will truly appear to be mixtures of their parents' races and appearances.

The game's lead narrative designer, Kyle, shared a progress update on the development of "hybrid champions" in the teaser. The "hybrid champion" gameplay was developed based on feedback from players. The development team plans to release the new gameplay in the near future.

"We value players' suggestions and the great ideas they've shared with us. The new hybrid champions system will unveil new characters, backstories, and events for our players. We want to bring new and exciting content to our players in order to create a one-of-a-kind gaming experience that encourages our players to explore and combine their champion's traits and abilities in the game," said Kyle.

Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas has a traditional Western fantasy theme with visually stunning realistic 3D graphics that gives players the total freedom to create various bloodlines. A unique and fresh design that makes the game stand out from traditional RPG games, with a variety of events and challenges that give players an immersive experience of managing their own city-state. Players can rebuild their cities and negotiate peace or wage war with rival factions, and eventually become a mighty leader capable of uniting the world of Lithas.

To learn more about the latest hybrid champion gameplay release, please watch the teaser at https://youtu.be/HBlGx15FlOI

Click this link to download Bloodline: Heroes of Lithas for free on IOS/Android: https://app.adjust.com/w7htdwe_bq5yri3

SOURCE GOAT Games