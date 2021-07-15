Bloodstream Infection Testing Market growth in Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry | Technavio

The bloodstream infection testing market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:

Recognizing the existing business model

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Bloodstream Infection Testing Market

Abbott Laboratories

The company offers i STAT 1. It is a lightweight, portable, and easy-to-use blood analyzer that delivers diagnostic results in minutes.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

The company offers products such as Accelerate PhenoTest BC Kit and Sophonix MS Fast.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

The company offers products such as The BACTEC FX and BD Vacutainer.

Bloodstream Infection Testing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bloodstream infection testing market is segmented as below:

Technology

Conventional Testing



Non-conventional Testing

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The bloodstream infection testing market is driven by increasing hospital visits. In addition, unmet needs in developing countries are expected to trigger the bloodstream infection testing market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.

