Bloodworks Northwest Data Privacy Incident

SEATTLE, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloodworks, Northwest -- Bloodworks Northwest ("Bloodworks") is addressing a data privacy incident that involved personal information of some of its patients. To date, Bloodworks has no evidence of acquisition or misuse of the information, however, in an abundance of caution, notice of the incident is being provided to potentially affected individuals, as well as certain state and federal regulators.

On March 13, 2019, Bloodworks became aware that a document containing certain personal information of some of its patients had gone missing. The document contained certain patient information, including name, date of birth, and medical diagnosis. No Social Security numbers or financial account information was contained in the document. Bloodworks immediately took steps to investigate the incident and identify those patients who may have been impacted.

Bloodworks is in the process of properly notifying the affected individuals. A dedicated call line has been established for questions. Affected individuals have been provided with information regarding steps they can take to place a credit freeze or fraud alert on their credit file, and should regularly review their Explanation of Benefits statements and financial account statements for any suspicious activity. Individuals who discover unusual activity should promptly report their findings to their insurance company, healthcare provider, or financial institution. If you would like further information, please contact us at (800) 363-3903 (toll free) Monday through Friday between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm PST.

Bloodworks takes information privacy and security matters extremely seriously and will remain vigilant in its efforts to safeguard and protect patient information, while taking any additional steps that may be necessary to mitigate and remediate this incident.

