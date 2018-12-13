Bloom Intelligence Transforms WiFi Marketing with Groundbreaking New Features

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom Intelligence, a leader in WiFi marketing and location analytics, today launched a first-of-its-kind automated marketing feature that will allow small business and restaurant marketers to segment and target specific audiences like never before. Using passive progressive profiling, Bloom creates detailed customer profiles that include names, phone numbers, emails, demographics and behavior data, which can be filtered and added to segmented email marketing lists that automatically update with any new customers that meet the list criteria.

These new features will allow marketers using Bloom to create highly-targeted marketing messages to any number of audience segments based on location, demographic and behavior data from their actual customer base. This will also allow them to more effectively engage and connect with customers to increase customer spend and measure customer sentiment in real time.

According to Mailchimp, one of Bloom's integration partners, in a recent study, "Segmenting your email marketing lists has an overwhelmingly positive impact on the engagement of your subscribers. Open and clicks rates were up across the board in all segmentation scenarios."

William Wilson, Founder and CEO of Bloom Intelligence added, "Utilizing WiFi marketing and location analytics for passively building customer profiles and remarketing to customers has become compulsory in today's competitive brick-and-mortar marketplace. Our mission is to continue giving restaurants and small businesses powerful yet easy-to-use, data-driven marketing solutions that bring tangible results and customer insights, and we're thrilled to be paving the way."

"Other providers consider customer relations an afterthought, but our clients have always come first, which is why we consistently add sophisticated tools that add real value to their business."

About Bloom Intelligence

The Bloom Intelligence WiFi marketing and customer intelligence platform was developed initially under the Captiveyes Group brand, founded in 2006 by William R Wilson V. Bloom Intelligence was spun off as a wholly owned subsidiary in 2015 with a focus on a non-ad supported platform providing multi-unit chain locations with location analytics, customer profiles, and a marketing hub. Since 2015, Bloom Intelligence software-as-a-service platform has expanded nationally and internationally with a focus in the restaurant and retail verticals.

SOURCE Bloom Intelligence

Related Links

https://www.bloomintelligence.com

