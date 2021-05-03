BLOOM™ Sustainable Materials Appoints Chuck Mason New President & CEO

MERIDIAN, Miss., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLOOM™ Sustainable Materials has appointed footwear components veteran Chuck Mason as President & Chief Executive Officer of Algix, LLC and the BLOOM™ brand of sustainable materials used in footwear and other consumer products.

Mason comes to BLOOM™ with three decades of leadership experience in consumer products and footwear and a wealth of experience in branded, technical materials. Mason previously worked with W.L. Gore and Associates' GORE-TEX brand and, prior to that, as Chief Commercial Officer of the BOA® Fit System.

Mason succeeds John Wilson who has served as Chairman since 2016 and guided the company as CEO since 2018. Wilson continues in the role of Chairman and is pleased to have Mason join, stating "I am pleased to begin this new chapter with BLOOM Sustainable Materials. Chuck brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our company. I feel we are now well positioned to execute on our plan to expand the use of our transformation materials in the marketplace."

Mason commented, "I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to join BLOOM™. There is a passionate and talented team here, incredible technology, and the market needs could not be greater for sustainable solutions that are verifiably better for the environment. I look forward to the team continuing efforts to innovate manufacturing processes and products that result in more clean water and air for our planet. BLOOM™ materials help our brand partners lessen their products' negative impacts on the environment without sacrificing style, comfort, durability, or performance. There is a lot there to feel great about."

BLOOM™, based in Meridian, Mississippi, transforms harmful and problematic algae into sustainable materials for consumer products, lowering their carbon footprints while cleaning air and water. For more information on BLOOM™ Sustainable Materials please visit www.BloomTreadWell.com and follow @bloomfoam.

