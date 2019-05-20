Bloomberg and the China Center for International Economic Exchanges to Host New Economy Forum in Beijing in November 2019

NEW YORK and BEIJING, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg and the China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE) today announced that the 2019 New Economy Forum will be held in Beijing on November 20-22 on the shores of Yanqi Lake, looking out at the Great Wall. Nearly 500 of the world's most influential business executives, technology innovators, government officials, experts and academics from over 60 countries and regions will gather in Beijing to propose solutions to the massive disruption that's occurring, as the balance of global economic power shifts towards the Asia Pacific.

The new economy will increasingly be shaped by emerging powers as well as by advanced technologies, while an industrial revolution is fostering critical developments in the fields of science and technology, trade and finance. At the same time, trade protectionism is on the rise and multilateral institutions such as the WTO are facing challenges. Will conflicts over trade push countries to continue building walls that impede the flow of ideas, people, capital and other critical elements of production? Can collaboration enable growth that is inclusive and sustainable? The leaders attending the New Economy Forum are committed to working together and sharing insights to address looming challenges that could imperil prosperity and social stability.

Launched in 2018 by Michael R. Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies, and Three-Term Mayor of New York City, the New Economy Forum is committed to promoting the smooth transition from the old economy -- one based on labor-intensive manufacturing and trade in goods -- to a new one focused on industrial automation, digital services and exchanges of data. The New Economy Forum has become a unique global convening platform where businesses and governments, using facts and data, can engage in an open exchange of ideas on how to ease the global transition that is underway.

Co-hosted by Bloomberg and the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, the 2019 New Economy Forum will focus on the topics of global economic governance, trade, technology, finance and capital markets, climate change, urbanization and inclusion. The forum will search for solutions to key challenges and issues brought about by global economic transitions, explore how to foster critical development drivers in the new economic era, promote sustainable development, reduce inequality and address climate change worldwide.

"We are experiencing a period of profound change in the world, where new economic centers are emerging, new trading alliances are being formed and new technologies are upending industries," said Michael R. Bloomberg. "The New Economy Forum will address these seismic shifts through high-level and frank dialogue, while also fostering private-public collaboration. China is an integral part of these discussions, and the New Economy Forum will bring leaders there from around the world to tackle common challenges and advance our shared interests."

The forum's Advisory Board includes many of the world's most influential government and business leaders, led by former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Dr. Henry A. Kissinger as Honorary Chair, along with former U.S. Treasury Secretary and Paulson Institute Chairman Henry M. Paulson, Jr. and Zeng Peiyan, Former Vice Premier of the State Council, PRC and Chairman of CCIEE, as co-Chairs.

Dr. Henry A. Kissinger said, "The world is undergoing a historic transformation. Different societies, themselves in flux, are seeking ways of shaping their relationships with each other in a manner that promotes new avenues of peace and progress. China and the United States, as the two largest economies and technologically most advanced countries, have a critical role in this process. The New Economy Forum will provide an opportunity for this global dialogue among outstanding personalities. I support the visionary initiative of my long-time friend, Mike Bloomberg, in setting up this forum and look forward to participating."

Zeng Peiyan said, "Today's world is facing a once-in-a-century transition. A new round of technological revolution and industrial transformations are profoundly changing the world. New economies, new businesses and new growth drivers are developing robustly, emerging economies are growing rapidly, and the reform of global governance systems and international order are accelerating. The world is full of hope and challenges. Developed and developing countries should work together to build a peaceful, prosperous and beautiful community for all mankind."

Henry M. Paulson, Jr. said, "In the spirit of its founder, The Bloomberg New Economy Forum is action-oriented and focused on achieving real results. At a time when governments and businesses around the world are buffeted by new and emerging risks, the forum provides an opportunity for leaders to better understand these challenges and forge joint solutions."

We are pleased to receive the support and participation of our advisors, including:

"The New Economy Forum brings together global leaders from across sectors to discuss data-driven, results-oriented solutions to some of the most pressing challenges facing the world today," said Bill Gates. "I am looking forward to this year's meeting in Beijing, where we will discuss harnessing technology and innovation to improve the global economy."

The 2019 forum is supported by ten partner companies and their corporate leadership, including: Mike Roman, Chairman of the Board and CEO, 3M; H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, United Arab Emirates, and Group CEO, ADNOC; Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited; Darren W. Woods, Chairman and CEO, ExxonMobil; Frederick W. Smith, Chairman and CEO, FedEx; John M. Flint, Group Chief Executive, HSBC; Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman, Hyundai Motor Group; Ajay Banga, President and CEO, Mastercard; Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons. This year's forum also welcomes its first Chinese Partner, Yu Liang, Chairman, Vanke. McKinsey and Company is the exclusive knowledge partner.

Additional details about the forum, including the agenda and delegates, will be announced at a future date. For more details, visit neweconomyforum.com. To join the conversation and stay up-to-date on the forum, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, WeChat, & Weibo using #NewEconForum.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

About CCIEE

Founded on March 20th, 2009, China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE), is a social organization and a new type of think tank, registered with and approved by the relevant authorities of the Chinese government. Guided by the philosophy of "Originality, Objectivity, Rationality and Compatibility", CCIEE aims to serve national development, improve people's welfare and promote exchanges and cooperation by conducting research on strategic and economic issues both at home and abroad, developing international exchanges and cooperation and providing consulting services and intellectual support to the government and business in decision making. For more information, visit www.cciee.org.cn.

Ajay Banga, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mastercard: "It's important that both the public and private sectors play a role to ensure that people and economies can reach their full potential. This starts by moving from conversations to creating sustainable and scalable solutions that can break down barriers for all segments of society. As the world gathers in China this fall, we will look to extend momentum from the inaugural forum by tapping into new technologies, new insights and new partnerships to deliver impact for the future."

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons: "The influence of AI and machine learning would be profound on both businesses and society in the coming years. The Bloomberg New Economy Forum is an excellent platform to further this dialogue and the Tata Group is delighted to partner with the Bloomberg NEF in this endeavour to shape the future and make a positive influence."

Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited: "I am excited to partner with Mike Bloomberg for the 2019 New Economy Forum in Beijing, China. The Forum offers a new platform for Africa, a continent with massive opportunities for growth and success. Africa has a growing share of the global population and vast quantities of natural resources. It is my hope that this forum would afford private sector operators, African Governments and investors a platform for fruitful deliberations, which will result in greater foreign investments in Africa. The Dangote Group has long believed in the promise of Africa, so it is time to refocus the lens through which we see the continent, which is one of hope and great opportunity."

John Flint, Group Chief Executive, HSBC: "As the world's leading trade bank and the leading international bank in China, HSBC's role has always been to connect customers to opportunities, enable businesses and individuals to thrive and economies to prosper. The inaugural New Economy Forum in 2018 underlined the need for the public and private sectors to work together to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth. With China's geopolitical and economic significance continuing to grow, it is clearly a critical voice in this conversation and we are delighted to join this year's partners and delegates in Beijing for the second New Economy Forum."

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and Group CEO, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), United Arab Emirates: "The New Economy Forum is an opportunity for global leaders from the public and private sectors to connect with influential thinkers on the key drivers that will shape the future of global economic growth and development. We know that by 2040, demand for energy will increase by thirty per cent as the world becomes increasingly urbanized, and billions join the middle class, particularly from the growth economies of Asia. Technology's impact on every industry and every aspect of our lives will continue to grow exponentially. How well we adopt innovation will determine how well we adapt to this future, and equipping our young people with the right skillset to thrive in this fast evolving world is one of the critical tasks of our time. Through its 2071 vision the UAE's leadership is focused on these critical issues and determined to create a knowledge based, diversified economy based on cutting edge best practices that can promote prosperity throughout and beyond this region by leveraging partnership and the power of collaboration."

Kevin Sneader, Global Managing Partner, McKinsey and Company: "We are delighted to return again as knowledge partners for this important event. As a firm, we share the commitment of the New Economy Forum to finding solutions to some of the world's toughest problems and look forward to working with this global community of business leaders to provide the insights and support required to translate ideas into action."

