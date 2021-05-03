Bloomberg Government Analysis of Top-Performing Lobbying Firms Finds Record Revenue in 2020

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government today issued its annual report examining top-performing lobbying firms, finding lobbying firm revenue reached an all-time high of $1.74 billion in 2020.

The increase in lobbying firm revenue in 2020 is despite flat overall lobbying spending, ending a three-year growth streak. Bloomberg Government's analysis finds that lobbying firm revenue accounted for almost 50% of the $3.47 billion spent on lobbying in 2020.

According to BGOV's analysis, lobbying firm revenue reached an all-time high of $1.74 billion in 2020. Tweet this

The report looks at the 2,095 registered lobbying firms that filed Lobbying Disclosure Act reports with the Senate during 2020, focusing on the performance of the 306 lobbying firms that reported $1 million or more in revenue in 2020.

For the sixth consecutive year, Bloomberg Government's report identifies top-performing firms, measured by five critical business performance metrics. Standout firms exhibited growth in revenue and average revenue per client, high short- and long-term customer retention rates, and exceptional revenue per registered lobbyist.

Among the report's key findings about major lobbying firms:

Two thirds of major lobbying firms had revenue growth, with 31 firms increasing revenue by $1 million or more.

or more. 44 major lobbying firms had a revenue increase per client of 10% or more.

A third of major lobbying firms had short-term retention of 90% or higher, and 21% retained at least 80% of clients after three years. 10 of the top firms had perfect short- and long-term retention.

19% of major lobbying firms reported $1 million or more in revenue per lobbyist.

"Bloomberg Government's annual report examining the lobbying industry pairs proprietary BGOV data sets with a deep, complete understanding of the lobbying industry in order to provide both broad and granular coverage for government affairs professionals," said Cliff Johnson, Head of Government Affairs Solutions, Bloomberg Government. "The influence industry is booming, and BGOV provides customers to the tools they need to succeed from breaking news, to expert analysis, and more."

The report, along with detailed analysis of fourth-quarter and full-year activity for every registered lobbying firm are available at http://onb-gov.com/xfPF50EDlrr.

About Bloomberg Government

Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs, federal, and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit Bloomberg Government.

SOURCE Bloomberg Government