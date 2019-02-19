Bloomberg Government Launches What to Know In Washington Newsletter

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government today announced the launch of its free newsletter, What to Know In Washington, a dose of need-to-know information for public policy professionals. The daily newsletter provides a comprehensive snapshot of in-depth reporting from Bloomberg Government, as well as stories from Bloomberg journalists and outlets around the world. To receive What to Know In Washington visit https://about.bgov.com/subscribe-what-to-know/.

"What to Know In Washington has always been a highlight for Bloomberg Government subscribers, in this interesting political climate, we're excited to offer this newsletter to a broader audience curious and more engaged about the important issues facing our country," said Heather Rothman, news director, Bloomberg Government. "Our news team will offer insights and analysis on the most pressing issues of the day being debated on Capitol Hill."

Newsletter topics include:

Politics & Policy: Timely coverage of the divided Congress and the White House Administration.

Timely coverage of the divided Congress and the White House Administration. Legislation & Regulation: A review of bills on the floor and the major changes impacting government operations.

A review of bills on the floor and the major changes impacting government operations. World News: An update on news abroad and the way the U.S. is viewed on the global stage.

