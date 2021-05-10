Bloomberg Government's Spring Hill Watch Provides In-Depth Look at What's Happening on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government today announced that its annual Spring Hill Watch event will be held May 18 as a live webcast. The event follows the recently issued spring edition of Hill Watch, Bloomberg Government's semi-annual, in-depth look at what's happening on Capitol Hill.

Hill Watch delivers analysis and insights into key policy areas and legislation, including the House's and Senate's to-do lists, the president's agenda, bill statuses and outlooks, and more. This year's spring report also examines the pushback President Biden faces on his infrastructure plan as well as Congress's plans for tackling his ambitious agenda.

The webcast will feature a live discussion of infrastructure and key tech policy topics with Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA). Tweet this

The webcast event on May 18 will feature a live moderated discussion of infrastructure and key tech policy topics with Senator Mark Warner (D-Virginia). Sen. Warner will be discussing priority issues including Section 230 reform, the SAFE TECH Act, and protections for internet users. For more information and to register, visit http://onb-gov.com/E7Uh50EJ3kh.

"This year's spring Hill Watch report is an exhaustive look at the ways Democratic control of the Senate and White House has shifted the priorities this year in Congress," said Heather Rothman, news director, Bloomberg Government. "Building upon our reporting team's expert analysis, our May 18 conversation with Senator Warner will shed additional light on notable tech policy areas as well as the prospects for an infrastructure package passing the Senate."

A complimentary copy of BGOV's spring Hill Watch report is available for download at http://onb-gov.com/jJg850EJ3E9.

