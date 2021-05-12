Bloomberg Law Leadership Forum to Spotlight 'Heightened Expectations: The New Era of Corporate & Client Engagement'

ARLINGTON, Va., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law announced today a Leadership Forum, Heightened Expectations: The New Era of Corporate & Client Engagement, to be held virtually May 19 and 20 from 1-2:30pm ET. The Leadership Forum will examine how social change translates into policy and operational changes, focusing on how corporations and law firms are transforming their internal conduct, including relationships with employees and business partners. Attendees are eligible for up to 2 CLE credits. For the full event agenda and registration information, visit http://onb-law.com/RfMY50EL0xb.

The virtual event kicks off May 19 with a fireside chat with Edelman CEO Richard Edelman, who will share valuable findings from Edelman's 2021 Trust Barometer and insights on ways company leaders can advance positive values in their organization and beyond. The first day of the event also features a panel discussion, Embracing Change: Proactive Compliance and Reputational Risk, and a fireside chat with Google General Counsel Halimah DeLaine Prado focusing on social justice, diversity, and inclusion.

"Bloomberg Law's latest Leadership Forum will provide valuable insight for in-house and law firm leadership." Tweet this

On May 20, Intel Head of Social Equity Policies & Engagements Rhonda Foxx will discuss how she's driving social change at Intel in a fireside chat. The second day of the event also features a panel discussion, Re-Evaluating Contractual Standards and Business Relationships, as well as a fireside chat with Microsoft Corporate Vice President & General Counsel Dev Stahlkopf on how she is promoting diversity, inclusion, and equity as general counsel of Microsoft.

Each day of the event offers the opportunity to keep the discussion going in informal, moderated networking breakout rooms.

"Corporations and law firms are increasingly considering how their actions and public statements impact their reputations and brands," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "Bloomberg Law's latest Leadership Forum will provide valuable insight for in-house and law firm leadership who are setting compliance and legal goals and social responsibility initiatives, as well as leaders in charge of executing new internal policy guidelines."

Additional featured speakers include:

Peter Anderson , Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, Carnival

, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, Carnival Marcy Sharon Cohen , Managing Director, Chief Legal Officer, ING Financial Holdings Corp.

, Managing Director, Chief Legal Officer, ING Financial Holdings Corp. Jillian C. Kirn , Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig

, Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig Laurie N. Robinson Haden , President and Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Counsel Women of Color

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Counsel Women of Color Katrina Lindsey , Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, The ODP Corporation

, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, The ODP Corporation Tracy O'Flaherty , Deputy General Counsel, Global Litigation, Compliance, Employment & Regulatory, Groupon

, Deputy General Counsel, Global Litigation, Compliance, Employment & Regulatory, Groupon Donald Prophete , Partner, Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

, Partner, Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete Elizabeth Sheyn Brown , Acting General Counsel, CSC Generation Holdings, Inc

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence Our deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. Bloomberg Law is the only legal research provider to include continuous enhancements to its platform at no cost to existing subscribers. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law

Related Links

https://pro.bloomberglaw.com

