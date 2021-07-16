Bloomberg Law Names Menaka Fernando to the Inaugural Edition of "They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40"

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law has announced its first-ever class of "They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40," a selection of talented young lawyers, innovators, and diversity and inclusion champions. Included among this esteemed group is Outten & Golden partner Menaka N. Fernando.

"I am both thrilled and humbled to be a part of this exceptional class of attorneys and to be honored for my efforts in advancing workers' rights," said Ms. Fernando, a member of the firm's Family Responsibilities & Disabilities Discrimination and Sex Discrimination and Sexual Harassment Practice Groups who practices in Outten & Golden's San Francisco office. "I share this recognition with the mentors and colleagues who have helped shape my career and the clients who have trusted me to pursue and protect their rights."

Bloomberg Law selected Ms. Fernando for her many accomplishments, such as:

Securing mid to high six-figure settlements for numerous women and women of color in the tech industry subjected to hostile work environments, pay inequities, and denials of promotional opportunities.

Collaborating with the TIME'S UP Legal Defense Fund to successfully represent fast food, retail, and other lower-wage female employees who have called out workplace abuse.

Obtaining victories for protected employees terminated under the pretext of COVID-19 related layoffs, including a pregnant employee terminated while on maternity leave and a tech worker fired soon after reporting sexual harassment.

Co-chairing the California Employment Lawyers Association Legislative Committee and helping draft and pass dozens of workers' rights bills, including critical bills addressing sexual harassment in the wake of #MeToo.

Serving as an executive committee member with Stand Up for Workers Political Action Committee, which seeks and supports political candidates who prioritize workers' rights, and sitting on the board of Open Door Legal, a San Francisco -based non-profit whose mission is to eradicate poverty in the city by providing universal access to legal aid.

-based non-profit whose mission is to eradicate poverty in the city by providing universal access to legal aid. Increasing the focus on race discrimination that African-American workers have long endured in the workplace and promoting educational efforts and discussions about racial inequities within her firm and the legal community.

Bloomberg Law editors and reporters spent months closely reviewing the many nominations, examining applicants' records of success for their clients, and weighing their leadership contributions. The 40 honorees represent "the best of the future of the legal profession."

"Menaka has been and continues to be a shining star in our firm," said Adam T. Klein, Outten & Golden's managing partner. "She never hesitates to take on important litigation, outreach, and mentoring roles, and her energy and enthusiasm are infectious. We congratulate her on this tremendous honor."

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, equity agreements, and partnership interests); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sex Discrimination & Sexual Harassment, Family Responsibilities & Disabilities Discrimination, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden has offices in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

For media inquiries, contact Managing Partner Adam T. Klein at (212) 245-1000.

SOURCE Outten & Golden LLP