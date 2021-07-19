Bloomberg Law Offers Mix Of Education And Entertainment At AALL Annual Meeting And Conference

ARLINGTON, Va., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced it will be showcasing its latest enhancements to its content and technology as a silver sponsor of the American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) Annual Meeting & Conference, taking place virtually Monday, July 19 to Friday, July 23. In parallel with the event, the Bloomberg Law Experience virtual event hub will be providing law librarians a variety of ways to learn what is new on Bloomberg Law along with an array of entertainment and networking opportunities.

Recent Bloomberg Law product enhancements that will be showcased at AALL include:

Expanded news coverage, including additional Bloomberg Law News channels such as Immigration and Cannabis and ALM Media News brands including Corporate Counsel and New York Law Journal.

New coverage of topics driving change in the legal market, such as In Focus: Biometrics, addressing the use, storage, deletion, and loss remediation of biometric data

1,000-plus new Practical Guidance documents on a range of topics including Chapter 13 Bankruptcy, Confidentiality Agreements, Tort Actions, and Tort Damages and Relief.

Enhanced workflow tools such as Draft Analyzer for M&A Purchase Agreements, including an interactive Table of Contents to speed up document navigation, and embedded definitions and links to Practical Guidance to save time.

Bloomberg Law's forthcoming DEI Framework, which will showcase U.S.-based law firms that meet or exceed an established threshold for DEI in their firms.

Bloomberg Law experts will be moderating two panel sessions:

Analysis Team Lead Mindy Rattan will be moderating "Ethics of Using Advanced Technology in Legal Research" on Friday, July 23 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. EDT .

from . Amanda Allen , analysis team lead, will be moderating "Cyber Hygiene: Practicing Safer Law," an on-demand session with a live Q&A on Thursday, July 22 from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. EDT .

"At Bloomberg Law, we continue to invest at a breakneck pace in content and tools that drive productivity, efficiency, and awareness," said Joe Breda, president of Bloomberg Law. "The law librarian community remains top of mind for us at Bloomberg Law and we're looking forward to spotlighting our newest innovations and additions to our platform at AALL."

