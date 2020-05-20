Bloomberg Media and Samsung Partner to Bring Bloomberg TV+ to Millions of Viewers in Full 4K UHD on Samsung TV Plus

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Media today launched Bloomberg TV+, a premium video experience and first 4K UHD channel that combines the power of Bloomberg data and trusted business and finance programming, on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung's free Smart TV video service that delivers instant access to over 120 free channels in news, sports, entertainment and more. Available on all 2017-2020 Samsung Smart TVs, Bloomberg TV+ is the first 4K channel available on Samsung TV Plus and the only platform for viewers to stream Bloomberg's premium video experience in full 4K ultra-high definition.

Bloomberg TV+ UHD on Samsung TV Plus

"At Bloomberg Media, we're committed to innovating our products and re-imagining the way news is delivered. As the first business news provider to deliver content in native 4K UHD, Bloomberg TV+ is truly an enhanced modern news experience for those seeking premium global news designed for streaming." said M. Scott Havens, Global Head of Digital and Media Distribution at Bloomberg Media.

"This is a milestone launch with a number of firsts for Samsung and Bloomberg Media," said Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for Samsung Electronics. "Not only is Bloomberg TV+ the first 4K UHD channel to be offered on Samsung TV Plus, we're the first platform to stream it in 4K UHD, and the first to offer it to millions of viewers beyond Bloomberg's owned and operated channels."

Launched in 2019, Bloomberg TV+ is the first of its kind in news, combining the trusted programming of Bloomberg TV, the premier worldwide 24-hour business and financial news network, with a data-rich display of graphics created for a 4K UHD experience. This enhanced news coverage brings increased utility to an audience of business and finance professionals who rely on Bloomberg as their go-to source for market news and analytics.

Bloomberg Media worked with Wurl, a provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV, to distribute Bloomberg TV+ with High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) which powers the UHD, high-quality ad-supported streaming experience.

Viewers can watch Bloomberg TV's popular programming such as Bloomberg Surveillance (4-7 AM/EST), a weekday morning program, and Bloomberg Wall Street Week (Fridays at 6PM/ET). Bloomberg TV also features interviews with top newsmakers, business executives, and global leaders on a wide variety of topics, including: market trends, investment, international relations, technology and more. Watch Bloomberg TV+ on Samsung TV Plus, channel 1015.

Samsung TV Plus delivers instant access to over 120 channels across news, sports, movies, entertainment, and more – no download, additional device, or subscription needed, just an internet connection. Pre-installed on all 2016-2020 Samsung Smart TVs, millions of users already use Samsung TV Plus, making it one of the top OTT services on the Samsung Smart TV platform. For more information on Samsung and Samsung TV Plus, please visit: samsungtvplus.com

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is a leading, global, multi-platform brand that provides decision-makers with timely news, analysis and intelligence on business, finance, technology, climate change, politics and more. Powered by a newsroom of over 2,700 journalists and analysts, it reaches influential audiences worldwide across every platform including digital, social, TV, radio, print and live events. Bloomberg Media is a division of Bloomberg LP. Visit BloombergMedia.com for more information.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg Media

