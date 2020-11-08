Bloomberg Media Launches Bloomberg Quicktake Streaming News Network on November 9; Announces Full Programming Line-Up

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Quicktake will launch a 24/7 streaming news network on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 9 am EST with 10.5 hours of programming featuring ten original series and four live daily news shows. The breakthrough news network will provide a global view on the biggest stories for a new generation of leaders and professionals. It will cover a broad range of subjects spanning business, technology, culture, society, personal finance, politics, climate, and the business of sports, food, travel, and entertainment.

Bloomberg Quicktake will report on global stories through the lens of business, backed by Bloomberg's newsroom of 2,700 journalists in 120 countries. It will feature content produced in a variety of compelling formats, including documentary-style original series, anchor-led live news shows, data visualizations, motion graphics, on-the-ground breaking news and live events.

The network launches globally on major streaming platforms including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV and Amazon Fire TV, through a newly designed Bloomberg App. Viewers can choose between Bloomberg Quicktake's coverage of global news stories or Bloomberg TV for deeper market-moving finance news. They can watch the network live and access full episodes of original series and top story highlights on demand.

Bloomberg Quicktake will be available on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung's free Smart TV streaming video service on Channel 1021 starting November 18. Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment, will carry Bloomberg Quicktake later this year. XUMO, the free live and on-demand streaming service will also stream Bloomberg Quicktake in the coming weeks.

"Quicktake's arrival on streaming disrupts the traditional broadcast TV news model -- from the types of stories it covers to the modern look and feel of the network, and the distribution centered around social and streaming," said Justin B. Smith, CEO of Bloomberg Media. "Our vision for Bloomberg Quicktake has always been to create a network of record for this era. Now expanding beyond its roots in social, it will be the network to watch for the business-minded consumer who seeks a deeper understanding of the global stories that impact their lives."

"In a time of unprecedented global change, there's never been a more critical time for quality business news and explanatory journalism. The Bloomberg Quicktake network will provide a new lens on the world, with smart, quick takes on the most important news across business, and deeper, visually-engaging explanations of stories beyond the headlines, " said John Micklethwait, Editor-in-Chief of Bloomberg.

Bloomberg Quicktake will go live throughout the day to report on top news stories and global updates with four daily shows: Take Charge (9 am EST); Take a Break (12 pm EST); Take the Lead (4:30 pm EST). Geo, which airs at 8 pm EST to kick-off primetime, is a spin on the traditional nightly news program -- instead of recapping top stories of the day, the show dissects one big story with a global perspective. The live shows will be led by Quicktake correspondents Tim Stenovec, Madison Mills, Kurumi Mori, Jennifer Zabasajja, and Jason Kelly, as well as Bloomberg journalists from around the world.

The documentary-style slate of original series will air at 9 pm EST, with 20-30 minute episodes followed by a post show featuring extended interviews and a reporter's notebook-style pre-taped interview with behind-the-scenes details.

Storylines: A signature documentary show that follows Bloomberg's most exclusive journalism, including Businessweek's biggest stories. It breaks down the most interesting business story of the week, and explains why it matters.

A signature documentary show that follows Bloomberg's most exclusive journalism, including Businessweek's biggest stories. It breaks down the most interesting business story of the week, and explains why it matters. The Breakdown: Take a deep dive into the companies that have made the most impact in business, critical moments in their rise or fall, and what makes their stories so fascinating. Season one dissects critical moments in modern business history including Hertz Rent-A-Car, Kodak and the National Rifle Association.

Take a deep dive into the companies that have made the most impact in business, critical moments in their rise or fall, and what makes their stories so fascinating. Season one dissects critical moments in modern business history including Hertz Rent-A-Car, Kodak and the National Rifle Association. CityLab Solutions: Bloomberg CityLab reports on the world's cities, communities, and neighborhoods: how they work, the challenges they face, and the solutions they need. Find out how modern cities are solving some of the world's most intractable problems from how Singapore became so green, how Tokyo plans for disaster and the homelessness in the age of Covid.

Bloomberg CityLab reports on the world's cities, communities, and neighborhoods: how they work, the challenges they face, and the solutions they need. Find out how modern cities are solving some of the world's most intractable problems from how became so green, how plans for disaster and the homelessness in the age of Covid. Good Money: The series helps viewers prepare for a better future by demystifying the meaning of personal finance for the new era. In this season, Good Money will explore a range of topics from the ins and outs of daytrading to budgeting for your child's future.

The series helps viewers prepare for a better future by demystifying the meaning of personal finance for the new era. In this season, Good Money will explore a range of topics from the ins and outs of daytrading to budgeting for your child's future. System Shock: The series follows the story of how technology has upended the way business is done in almost every industry. Season one looks at the music industry, chronicling the history of the MP3, featuring interviews with music executives, artists and techies on how a tiny algorithm sparked a revolution that changed business, economics, and culture.

The series follows the story of how technology has upended the way business is done in almost every industry. Season one looks at the music industry, chronicling the history of the MP3, featuring interviews with music executives, artists and techies on how a tiny algorithm sparked a revolution that changed business, economics, and culture. Hello World Beyond: A series about the exotic, colorful and endlessly entertaining characters that make up the underbelly of the technology industry beyond the big tech players. A fresh look at the people and their ideas that are disrupting our world as we know it.

A series about the exotic, colorful and endlessly entertaining characters that make up the underbelly of the technology industry beyond the big tech players. A fresh look at the people and their ideas that are disrupting our world as we know it. The Future of Work: A visual, in-depth look at how the Covid-19 pandemic has transformed the way we work now and in the future. From on the ground experiences to expert opinion and analysis, Future of Work explores everything from office spaces to shift in work culture, communication, infrastructure and beyond across industries.

A visual, in-depth look at how the Covid-19 pandemic has transformed the way we work now and in the future. From on the ground experiences to expert opinion and analysis, Future of Work explores everything from office spaces to shift in work culture, communication, infrastructure and beyond across industries. Moonshot Conversations: Take a deeper look into how science is solving the world's most complex problems in order to create a better tomorrow. The first season explores major breakthroughs from scientists including plastic eating bacteria, asteroid hunting and oceanic exploration.

Take a deeper look into how science is solving the world's most complex problems in order to create a better tomorrow. The first season explores major breakthroughs from scientists including plastic eating bacteria, asteroid hunting and oceanic exploration. Green: From climate news you may have missed to high-tech solutions and data-driven opinions, Green, in collaboration with Bloomberg TV, explores the critical story of our time. A mix of deep-dive feature stories, the latest climate news and interviews with key players in the world of climate.

From climate news you may have missed to high-tech solutions and data-driven opinions, Green, in collaboration with Bloomberg TV, explores the critical story of our time. A mix of deep-dive feature stories, the latest climate news and interviews with key players in the world of climate. Game Changers - New Economy Forum: Profiles some of the world's most influential, determined, hard-working visionaries who are disrupting their industries and defining the new economy. Season one profiles change makers as part of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2020, from Vietnam's richest man with a plan to save a virus-stricken world to the first female mayor of Bogota .

American Express and AT&T Business have signed on as two of the launch Founding Sponsors. The brands will be featured across the Bloomberg Quicktake network, select social platforms, and also through exclusive sponsorship of signature editorial franchises that are designed for streaming and social media.

"Streaming platforms are increasingly important in how business decision makers consume real-time news and information," said Alicia Dietsch, SVP Marketing, AT&T Business. "As a founding sponsor, AT&T Business will be working closely with Bloomberg Quicktake to sponsor and co-create premium content for audiences thirsting for news on innovation and cutting-edge technology."

In conjunction with the network launch, Bloomberg Quicktake unveils a new logo as it rebrands across all platforms where Quicktake is available. A newly designed homepage on Bloomberg.com/quicktake features the live stream of the network and archives of all of the original series. The network will also be accessible to watch on the Bloomberg mobile app.

Bloomberg Quicktake launched in 2017 as the first 24/7 global, social video news network in partnership with Twitter, bringing trusted global insight to the speed of social media. Since then it has expanded to deliver social-first video across all platforms, building an audience of more than 50 million monthly unique viewers. Follow Bloomberg Quicktake on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and subscribe on YouTube on Quicktake News and Quicktake Originals .

Bloomberg Media is a leading, global, multi-platform brand that provides decision-makers with timely news, analysis and intelligence on business, finance, technology, climate change, politics and more. Powered by a newsroom of over 2,700 journalists and analysts, it reaches influential audiences worldwide across every platform including digital, social, TV, radio, print and live events. Bloomberg Media is a division of Bloomberg LP. Visit BloombergMedia.com for more information.

